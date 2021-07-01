MLB Bans Former Mets GM Jared Porter Through The End Of 2022 Season

Major League Baseball banned ex-Mets general manager Jared Porter through the end of the 2022 season on Wednesday for inappropriate conduct.

Jared Porter's tenure as general manager of the New York Mets was a short lived one.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced that Porter will be placed on the ineligible list through at least the end of the 2022 season for inappropriate conduct.

"My office has completed its investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct by Jared Porter. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Porter violated MLB's policies, and that placement on the Ineligible List is warranted. We are committed to providing an appropriate work environment consistent with our values for all those involved in our game," commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

According to the league, Porter can apply for reinstatement following the 2022 season.

The Mets hired Porter on Dec. 13 to serve as GM under new owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson. And although Porter stressed the importance of a cultural shift in his introductory press conference, he was fired a month later in January, when it was revealed that he sent sexually explicit, and unwanted text messages to a female reporter back in 2016 when he worked for the Chicago Cubs.

Before joining the Mets for a brief period, the 41-year-old Porter was deemed a hot candidate in the industry, serving as the Arizona Diamondbacks senior vice president and assistant GM since 2017. Prior to his time in Arizona, Porter spent 12 years with the Boston Red Sox, rising through the ranks from intern to pro scouting director. Porter was hired by the Cubs' organization as their director of pro scouting in September of 2015.

In the wake of Porter's firing, the Mets replaced him with assistant GM Zack Scott in an acting role.