Amazin' Clubhouse
Top Stories
News

Baseball Season Likely Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Michael Cohen

19 years ago our entire world stopped when terrorists attacked our way of life on 9-11. Markets crashed. People looked up to the skies wondering when the next attack would happen, and the sports world stopped. The NFL suspended its games for Week 2 of the 2001 season, and Major League Baseball stopped play until further notice. A whole week felt like an eternity. 

19 years later, here we are again in crisis, not with terrorism, but with a deadly virus known as COVID-19, or Coronavirus, which has spread like wildfire across our planet. In the United States alone, close to 40 people have reportedly died from the disease, and well over 1,000 people have contracted the virus.

Now Major League Baseball has joined the NBA, the NHL, and the NCAA in suspending operations.

According to Jeff Passon of ESPN, Major League Baseball is expected to suspend the rest of Spring Training and delay the start of the 2020 regular season. It is anyone's guess when we will see baseball or any sport for that matter return to action.

There is a good chance we will not have a NCAA college basketball tournament after all Power Five conferences canceled their own conference tournaments Thursday.

The rest of the NBA season is possibly over, but the playoffs could still happen. We'll see.

Before baseball made its decision, the Seattle Mariners, Oakland A's and San Francisco Giants were all making preparations to play games at alternate sites, perhaps even staying in Arizona to play regular season games at their Spring Training facilities. Now that won't be necessary.

For baseball fans, losing out on Opening Day is tough to take, but risk is too great. MLB is making the right decision suspending all operations until the coast is clear. How each team plans to redeem ticket packages is anyone's guess, but that information will probably become available as we move through this trying time.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pete Alonso and Mets agree to record pre-arbitration deal

Alonso is coming off of a historic rookie season with the New York Mets.

Michael Natale

MLB considering alternative sites instead of empty stadiums if coronavirus impacts Opening Day

The Mets home opener could be played down in Port St. Lucie.

Rick Laughland

Should the Mets Target Yasiel Puig?

Conforto Injury could force Mets to sign a free agent outfielder.

Michael Cohen

by

deek

Alex Rodriguez says he'd consider buying the Mets on NBC's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Former Yankee great has an affinity for the Amazin's.

Rick Laughland

Michael Conforto's injury opens the door for Yoenis Cespedes to claim outfield spot on Opening Day

Mets' outfielder hurt during Spring Training.

Rick Laughland

Jacob deGrom given overall rating of 99 in MLB The Show 20

deGrom is one of four players with the 99 rating in MLB The Show 20.

Michael Natale

Mets re-assign Tim Tebow to minor league camp

Tebow had just 13 at-bats with the Mets this Spring Training.

Michael Natale

Mets set to retire Jerry Koosman's number on June 13 against Nationals

Amazin's to fire an all-time great franchise player.

Rick Laughland

The Mets Made the Most of their Time on Air

Mets Take Part in ESPN "All Access" During Spring Game.

Michael Cohen

J.D. Davis expects to be ready for Opening Day

Davis injured his shoulder last week while diving for a ground ball.

Michael Natale