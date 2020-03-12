19 years ago our entire world stopped when terrorists attacked our way of life on 9-11. Markets crashed. People looked up to the skies wondering when the next attack would happen, and the sports world stopped. The NFL suspended its games for Week 2 of the 2001 season, and Major League Baseball stopped play until further notice. A whole week felt like an eternity.

19 years later, here we are again in crisis, not with terrorism, but with a deadly virus known as COVID-19, or Coronavirus, which has spread like wildfire across our planet. In the United States alone, close to 40 people have reportedly died from the disease, and well over 1,000 people have contracted the virus.

Now Major League Baseball has joined the NBA, the NHL, and the NCAA in suspending operations.

According to Jeff Passon of ESPN, Major League Baseball is expected to suspend the rest of Spring Training and delay the start of the 2020 regular season. It is anyone's guess when we will see baseball or any sport for that matter return to action.

There is a good chance we will not have a NCAA college basketball tournament after all Power Five conferences canceled their own conference tournaments Thursday.

The rest of the NBA season is possibly over, but the playoffs could still happen. We'll see.

Before baseball made its decision, the Seattle Mariners, Oakland A's and San Francisco Giants were all making preparations to play games at alternate sites, perhaps even staying in Arizona to play regular season games at their Spring Training facilities. Now that won't be necessary.

For baseball fans, losing out on Opening Day is tough to take, but risk is too great. MLB is making the right decision suspending all operations until the coast is clear. How each team plans to redeem ticket packages is anyone's guess, but that information will probably become available as we move through this trying time.