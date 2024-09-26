MLB Insider Reveals Top Potential Landing Spots for Mets' Slugger
As magical of a season as it has been for the New York Mets, Pete Alonso’s future with the team has likely been in the back of their minds.
Alonso, 29, is set to hit the free agent market this offseason and speculation is running high about where he will end up. The beloved Polar Bear has played all six of his seasons as a pro with the Mets, amassing 226 home runs with a career OPS of .857.
MLB insider Jon Heyman joined Bleacher Report live on Wednesday to discuss the top ten free agents and where he believes they could land this offseason.
Heyman believes that Mets owner Steve Cohen will want to bring Alonso back. The team offered Alonso a seven-year, $158 million contract last season, which Alonso promptly turned down. Alonso and the Mets agreed to a one-year $20.5 million contract and avoided arbitration before the start of this season.
Heyman thinks that after the season is over the Mets will raise the offer to Alonso to try and retain the 29-year-old.
Two other teams that Heyman linked to Alonso were the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.
With the Nationals, general manager Mike Rizzo told Bill Ladson of MLB.com that the team is looking for middle-of-the-order bats this offseason. Washington has a ton of young star power in CJ Abrams, Jacob Young, Luis Garcia, and James Wood, but has a glaring need at first base. Heyman expects the Nationals to make a run at Alonso once free agency begins.
As for Houston, “First base has been their one question mark in terms of their lineup this year. Potentially, Houston could do that," Heyman said.
The Astros could lose third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency and may look to Alonso to fill that hole left in the lineup. Houston is in need of a first baseman and Alonso is the best option available on the open market this winter.
Heyman also mentioned the Cubs and Diamondbacks as possibilities. And the Seattle Mariners were named as a long shot.
Alonso’s 34 home runs are his lowest total since the COVID-shortened season in 2020. Despite what has been a down year for Alonso, Heyman called him a "bonafide slugger" as he trails only Yankees MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge in home runs since 2019. One rival executive revealed to Heyman that he expects Alonso to land a contract in the neighborhood of $185 million.