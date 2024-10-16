MLB LCS Schedules/Results: When Do Mets Play?
Keep track of the New York Mets' ongoing trek through the National League Championship Series.
Which coast will get to boast?
The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are in the process of figuring that out, as they engage in the 2024 National League Championship Series, one set to determine the entrants of the upcoming World Series. There's a realistic chance at the first Subway Series since 2000, as the New York Yankees are fighting the Cleveland Guardians on the other side of the bracket in the American League edition.
Keep track of the LCS schedules and results below ...
(All Times ET)
(*-If Necessary)
NLCS: (1) LA Dodgers vs (6) METS
- Game 1 (@ Los Angeles): LA Dodgers 9, METS 0
- Game 2 (@ Los Angeles): METS 7, LA Dodgers 3
- Game 3 (@ New York): Wednesday, October 16, 8:08 p.m., FS1
- Game 4 (@ New York): Thursday, October 17, 8:08 p.m., FS1
- Game 5 (@ New York): Friday, October 18, 5:08 p.m., FS1
- *Game 6 (@ Los Angeles): Sunday, October 20, 8:08 p.m., FS1
- *Game 7 (@ Los Angeles): Monday, October 21, 8:08 p.m., Fox/FS1
Series tied 1-1
ALCS: (1) NY Yankees vs (2) Cleveland
- Game 1 (@ New York): NY Yankees 5, Cleveland 2
- Game 2 (@ New York): Tuesday, October 15, 7:38 p.m., TBS/TruTV
- Game 3 (@ Cleveland): Thursday, October 17, 5:08 p.m., TBS/TruTV
- Game 4 (@ Cleveland): Friday, October 18, 8:08 p.m., TBS/TruTV
- *Game 5 (@ Cleveland): Saturday, October 19, 8:08 p.m., TBS/TruTV
- *Game 6 (@ New York): Monday, October 21, 5:08 p.m., TBS/TruTV
- *Game 7 (@ New York): Tuesday, October 22, 8:08 p.m., TBS/TruTV
Yankees lead series 1-0
Published