Inside The Mets

MLB LCS Schedules/Results: When Do Mets Play?

Keep track of the New York Mets' ongoing trek through the National League Championship Series.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Oct 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) slides home to score against Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) in the ninth inning during game two of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) slides home to score against Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) in the ninth inning during game two of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Which coast will get to boast?

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are in the process of figuring that out, as they engage in the 2024 National League Championship Series, one set to determine the entrants of the upcoming World Series. There's a realistic chance at the first Subway Series since 2000, as the New York Yankees are fighting the Cleveland Guardians on the other side of the bracket in the American League edition.

Keep track of the LCS schedules and results below ...

(All Times ET)
(*-If Necessary)

NLCS: (1) LA Dodgers vs (6) METS

  • Game 1 (@ Los Angeles): LA Dodgers 9, METS 0
  • Game 2 (@ Los Angeles): METS 7, LA Dodgers 3
  • Game 3 (@ New York): Wednesday, October 16, 8:08 p.m., FS1
  • Game 4 (@ New York): Thursday, October 17, 8:08 p.m., FS1
  • Game 5 (@ New York): Friday, October 18, 5:08 p.m., FS1
  • *Game 6 (@ Los Angeles): Sunday, October 20, 8:08 p.m., FS1
  • *Game 7 (@ Los Angeles): Monday, October 21, 8:08 p.m., Fox/FS1

Series tied 1-1

ALCS: (1) NY Yankees vs (2) Cleveland

  • Game 1 (@ New York): NY Yankees 5, Cleveland 2
  • Game 2 (@ New York): Tuesday, October 15, 7:38 p.m., TBS/TruTV
  • Game 3 (@ Cleveland): Thursday, October 17, 5:08 p.m., TBS/TruTV
  • Game 4 (@ Cleveland): Friday, October 18, 8:08 p.m., TBS/TruTV
  • *Game 5 (@ Cleveland): Saturday, October 19, 8:08 p.m., TBS/TruTV
  • *Game 6 (@ New York): Monday, October 21, 5:08 p.m., TBS/TruTV
  • *Game 7 (@ New York): Tuesday, October 22, 8:08 p.m., TBS/TruTV

Yankees lead series 1-0

Published
Geoff Magliocchetti
GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Geoff Magliocchetti is a veteran sportswriter who contributes to a variety of sites on the "On SI" network. In addition to the Yankees/Mets, Geoff also covers the New York Knicks, New York Liberty, and New York Giants and has previously written about the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Staten Island Yankees, and NASCAR.

Home/News