MLB Pipeline Releases Updated New York Mets Top 30 Prospects

MLB Pipeline has released their updated Top 30 prospects for the New York Mets, headlined by the usual suspects, and followed by some newcomers.

To the surprise of no one, catcher Francisco Álvarez headlines the list for the New York Mets, and is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in MLB.

Following Álvarez is the newly-promoted third baseman, Brett Baty, who is set to debut for the Mets on Wednesday night in Atlanta.

2022 first round pick Kevin Parada comes in at No. 3 on the list, followed by outfielder Alex Ramirez, and fellow 2022 first rounder Jett Williams to round out the top five.

Apart from Álvarez, Brett Baty (No. 19), Parada (No. 40) and Ramirez (No. 90) all cracked MLB's Top 100.

The full list can be found here.

