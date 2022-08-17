Skip to main content

MLB Pipeline Releases Updated New York Mets Top 30 Prospects

The updated MLB Pipeline top 30 prospects is headlined by catcher Francisco Álvare and infielder Brett Baty.

MLB Pipeline has released their updated Top 30 prospects for the New York Mets, headlined by the usual suspects, and followed by some newcomers.

To the surprise of no one, catcher Francisco Álvarez headlines the list for the New York Mets, and is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in MLB.

Following Álvarez is the newly-promoted third baseman, Brett Baty, who is set to debut for the Mets on Wednesday night in Atlanta.

2022 first round pick Kevin Parada comes in at No. 3 on the list, followed by outfielder Alex Ramirez, and fellow 2022 first rounder Jett Williams to round out the top five.

Apart from Álvarez, Brett Baty (No. 19), Parada (No. 40) and Ramirez (No. 90) all cracked MLB's Top 100.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The full list can be found here

Read More:

- What Carlos Carrasco's Injury Could Mean For Mets

- How Bobby Bonilla's Infamous Contract Deferral Selling For $180 Thousand Came to Be

- Is It Time For the New York Mets to Consider Brett Baty or Mark Vientos?

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@rtpiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York Mets

Read More

MLB Pipeline Releases Updated New York Mets Top 30 Prospects

45 seconds ago

Noah Syndergaard Will Not Face Mets in Philadelphia This Weekend

21 minutes ago

For the New York Mets, "It's Time to Be Big Boys"

19 hours ago
Aug 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard (43) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Noah Syndergaard Will Not Face Mets in Philadelphia This Weekend

By Rob Piersall21 minutes ago
May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) returns to the dugout after replacing the pitcher during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
News

For the New York Mets, "It's Time to Be Big Boys"

By Rob Piersall19 hours ago
Jun 15, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets first round pick in the 2019 MLB draft Brett Baty addresses the media after being introduced during a press conference prior to the game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets to Call Up Top Prospect Brett Baty

By Rob Piersall21 hours ago
Jun 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

Carlos Carrasco Sidelined 3-4 Weeks with Low-Level Oblique Strain

By Rob Piersall22 hours ago
Bobby Bonilla of the New York Mets looks on before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 15, 1999 at Shea Stadium in New York.
News

How Bobby Bonilla's Infamous Contract Deferral Selling For $180 Thousand Came to Be

By Rob PiersallAug 16, 2022 1:13 PM EDT
Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park.
News

What the Carlos Carrasco Injury Could Mean For Mets

By Rob PiersallAug 16, 2022 2:52 AM EDT
May 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) reacts after scoring a run against the St. Louis Cardinals on a ground out by Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Citi Field.
News

Luis Guillorme to Miss 3-4 Weeks, Tomás Nido Out For Series with Illness

By Rob PiersallAug 15, 2022 6:28 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field.
News

Seven Years Later, Mets Finally Have a Dream Starting Rotation

By Rob PiersallAug 15, 2022 12:50 PM EDT