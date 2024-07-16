Nationals Slugger Called 'Realistic' Option For Mets To Add Firepower
The New York Mets' performance over the last few weeks has completely shifted perception around the team.
New York was well below .500 at one point but now holds a National League Wild Card spot after a red-hot month. The Mets have a 49-46 record and have a real chance of making their way back to the playoffs.
The Mets will be looking to add at the trade deadline and one player who was mentioned as a "realistic" option to help add offense in the outfield is Washington Nationals slugger Jesse Winker by SNY's Danny Abriano.
"With Starling Marte out and progressing slowly as he works his way back from a knee injury, the Mets' outfield situation is unsettled," Abriano said. "Since Marte went down, the Mets have been giving most of that playing time to DJ Stewart and Tyrone Taylor, with Jeff McNeil also getting a taste...
"More realistic options could be two guys on expiring contacts -- Robert's teammate (and former Met) Tommy Pham, and Jesse Winker of the Nats, who is having a terrific season."
Winker would be a great option to add some more pop to the middle of the Mets' lineup. He has clubbed 11 home runs this season, driven in 43 runs, stolen 12 bases, and tallied 18 doubles in 94 games played.
The 30-year-old was named an All-Star in 2021 as a member of the Cincinnati Reds and arguably is having an even better season this year. If he is available, the Mets should give the Nationals a call.
