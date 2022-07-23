Skip to main content

New York Mets Acquire Catching Help From Pirates

New York Mets acquire catching help from Pirates.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

For the second straight day, the Mets have made a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

On Saturday, the Mets landed catcher Michael Perez from the Pirates in exchange for cash considerations, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets

Jon Heyman of The New York Post was the first on this news. 

Perez, 29, was hitting .150 with a .527 OPS, before getting designated for assignment by Pittsburgh. He did, however, pop six home runs and drive in 11 RBI. 

The Mets are extremely thin at the catching position, given James McCann is on the IL with an oblique injury, and Tomas Nido left Friday night’s game against the Padres after getting hit on the hand on the receiving end of a Max Scherzer pitch. 

While Nido’s X-Rays were negative, his immediate availability is unknown. Manager Buck Showalter said Nido’s hand was swollen and that he was unable to swing a bat. It’s unknown if he will require an IL stint. The Mets also have Patrick Mazeika on the active roster. 

Perez, a left-handed hitter, has a career .175 average and .549 OPS. The Mets have received poor offensive production from the catching position this season. 

The Mets acquired Perez from the Pirates, one day after making a trade with Pittsburgh for DH Daniel Vogelbach

New York designated infielder Travis Blankenhorn for assignment to make room for Perez on the 40-man roster. 

- Mets Acquire 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach From Pirates

- Jacob deGrom to Make at Least 1 More Rehab Start Before Mets Return

- What 1st-Round Pick Jett Williams Brings to Mets

