New York Mets Promote Mark Vientos After Starling Marte Hits IL

New York Mets are promoting Mark Vientos after Starling Marte landed on IL.
The Mets lost a big piece of their lineup, but could be adding a spark plug to help kickstart their offense.

Mark Vientos is getting promoted to the big-leagues after Starling Marte (non-displaced fracture of right middle finger) landed on the IL on Saturday. 

The New York Post first reported that Vientos was getting called up.

Vientos is the Mets' No. 7 ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The 22-year-old can serve as a DH, first baseman and third baseman. He has put up a monstrous campaign with Triple-A Syracuse this season, in which he slugged 24 home runs, driven in 72 RBIs and posted a .877 OPS in 101 games.

The Mets' DH platoon of Daniel Vogelbach (6 for last 39) and Darin Ruf (.422 OPS with Mets) has struggled immensely as of late. The hope is that Vientos' power bat can uplift this spot in the lineup, while also filling the offensive void that will be left with Marte going down. 

Marte's IL stint will be retroactive to September 7, meaning he will be eligible to return on September 17.

