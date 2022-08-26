The New York Mets' rotation is close to being back to full strength.

Right-handed starter Carlos Carrasco, who's on the IL with an oblique injury, expects to return to the Mets' rotation during next weekend's series with the Washington Nationals from September 2-4, as Tim Healey of Newsday reported.

Carrasco landed on the shelf on August 16 with a low grade oblique strain. The 35-year-old was initially given a 3-4 week recovery timeline, but if he rejoins the Mets rotation next weekend he will have made it back earlier than anticipated.

As Healey also reported, Carrasco threw a bullpen session on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium and will likely throw another one on Friday.

In 23 starts, Carrasco has posted a 13-5 record, 3.92 ERA and 8.8 K/9 across 126.1 innings this season. In his last seven starts, Carrasco has gone 4-1 with a 2.31 ERA.

Upon Carrasco's return, lefty David Peterson will likely lose his spot in the rotation again. And with Carrasco back, the Mets' starting-five will include the veteran righty, plus Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker.

Read More:

- Look: Bartolo Colon Prepares for Mets' Old Timers Day

- Mets Injury Updates: Eduardo Escobar, Luis Guillorme

- Mets Should Sign This Veteran Pitcher to Boost Depth

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.