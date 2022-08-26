Skip to main content

Carlos Carrasco Expects to Return to New York Mets Earlier Than Planned

Carlos Carrasco expects to return to New York Mets earlier than planned.
The New York Mets' rotation is close to being back to full strength. 

Right-handed starter Carlos Carrasco, who's on the IL with an oblique injury, expects to return to the Mets' rotation during next weekend's series with the Washington Nationals from September 2-4, as Tim Healey of Newsday reported.

Carrasco landed on the shelf on August 16 with a low grade oblique strain. The 35-year-old was initially given a 3-4 week recovery timeline, but if he rejoins the Mets rotation next weekend he will have made it back earlier than anticipated.

As Healey also reported, Carrasco threw a bullpen session on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium and will likely throw another one on Friday. 

In 23 starts, Carrasco has posted a 13-5 record, 3.92 ERA and 8.8 K/9 across 126.1 innings this season. In his last seven starts, Carrasco has gone 4-1 with a 2.31 ERA. 

Upon Carrasco's return, lefty David Peterson will likely lose his spot in the rotation again. And with Carrasco back, the Mets' starting-five will include the veteran righty, plus Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker

