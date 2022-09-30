Skip to main content

New York Mets Place Darin Ruf on IL, Activate Francisco Alvarez

New York Mets place Darin Ruf on IL, activate Francisco Alvarez.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

ATLANTA - The Mets made some roster moves on Friday ahead of the biggest series of the season against the Braves.

Top prospect catcher Francisco Alvarez was officially activated, will DH and bat seventh in his major league debut tonight.

To make room for Alvarez, the struggling Darin Ruf was placed on the IL with a neck strain. Ruf has gone just 10-for-66 since getting traded to the Mets at the deadline by the San Francisco Giants. 

Last week, the Mets wouldn't rule out calling up Alvarez, but it was unlikely unless an injury occurred. With Ruf on the shelf, Alvarez could receive the majority of his at-bats as a DH against left-handed pitching.

Lefty reliever Alex Claudio was also designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for Alvarez.

