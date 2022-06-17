Skip to main content

Eduardo Escobar Back With New York Mets After Medical Scare

Eduardo Escobar back with New York Mets after medical scare.

NEW YORK - The Mets and their third baseman can thankfully breathe a big sigh of relief following a medical scare.

The reason for Eduardo Escobar's mysterious absence from the lineup and dugout during the Mets' 5-4 win over the Brewers on Thursday night has been revealed.

As manager Buck Showalter said before Friday's series opener with the Miami Marlins, Escobar was taken to the hospital for dizziness yesterday. 

Luckily, Escobar has avoided any significant health issues and will be available off the Mets' bench on Friday. According to Showalter, he is expecting Escobar to be back in the starting lineup on Saturday.

Showalter was texting with Escobar at 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning to check on him. The skipper said medical professionals did a number of tests on Escobar to rule out anything of severity. There was a diagnosis, but Showalter could not say what it was due to HIPAA. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mets initially called Escobar's absence on Thursday a "non-workplace event," which raised cause for concern. Fortunately, the infielder is doing well and expected to be on the bench Friday and back in the lineup on Saturday.

Read More:

MLB Insider: Mets Unlikely to Trade for This All-Star Catcher

- Mets Ace Max Scherzer Provides Update After Sim Game

- Tommy Hunter to Join Mets; What it Means

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Eduardo EscobarNew York Mets

Read More

Eduardo Escobar Back With New York Mets After Medical Scare

14 minutes ago

MLB Insider: New York Mets Unlikely to Trade for This All-Star Catcher

9 hours ago

Mets’ Eduardo Escobar Sidelined For ‘Non-Workplace Event’

15 hours ago
MLB insiders link 'best catcher in baseball' to New York Mets as trade deadline target.
News

MLB Insider: New York Mets Unlikely to Trade for This All-Star Catcher

By Pat Ragazzo9 hours ago
Mets’ Eduardo Escobar sidelined for “non-workplace event.”
News

Mets’ Eduardo Escobar Sidelined For ‘Non-Workplace Event’

By Pat Ragazzo15 hours ago
New York Mets starter Tylor Megill exits outing with apparent injury.
News

New York Mets Starter Tylor Megill Exits Outing With Shoulder Injury

By Pat Ragazzo20 hours ago
Former Mets prospect tragically passes away at 21-years-old.
News

Former Mets Prospect Tragically Passes Away at 21

By Pat Ragazzo23 hours ago
Max Scherzer's impressive unbeaten streak was snapped in the Mets' Game 1 doubleheader loss to the Phillies.
News

New York Mets Ace Max Scherzer Provides Update After Sim Game

By Pat RagazzoJun 16, 2022
The Mets have brought back right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter on a minor-league deal.
News

Tommy Hunter to Join New York Mets; What it Means

By Pat RagazzoJun 16, 2022
Dominic Smith collected four hits and drove in three RBIs to help the Mets extend their franchise record to seven consecutive series victories to open up the season.
News

Why New York Mets Aren’t Surprised by Dominic Smith’s Resurgence in Triple A

By Pat RagazzoJun 16, 2022
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte exits game after hit by pitch.
News

New York Mets Outfielder Starling Marte Exits Game After Hit by Pitch

By Pat RagazzoJun 15, 2022