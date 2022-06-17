Eduardo Escobar back with New York Mets after medical scare.

NEW YORK - The Mets and their third baseman can thankfully breathe a big sigh of relief following a medical scare.

The reason for Eduardo Escobar's mysterious absence from the lineup and dugout during the Mets' 5-4 win over the Brewers on Thursday night has been revealed.

As manager Buck Showalter said before Friday's series opener with the Miami Marlins, Escobar was taken to the hospital for dizziness yesterday.

Luckily, Escobar has avoided any significant health issues and will be available off the Mets' bench on Friday. According to Showalter, he is expecting Escobar to be back in the starting lineup on Saturday.

Showalter was texting with Escobar at 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning to check on him. The skipper said medical professionals did a number of tests on Escobar to rule out anything of severity. There was a diagnosis, but Showalter could not say what it was due to HIPAA.

The Mets initially called Escobar's absence on Thursday a "non-workplace event," which raised cause for concern. Fortunately, the infielder is doing well and expected to be on the bench Friday and back in the lineup on Saturday.

