Skip to main content

Eduardo Escobar's Walk-Off Hit Helps New York Mets Regain Sole Possession of 1st Place

Eduardo Escobar's walk-off hit helps New York Mets regain sole possession of first place in NL East.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NEW YORK - It's the month of Escobar.

Eduardo Escobar continued his torrid month of September by driving in all five of the Mets' runs on Wednesday, including the game-winning walk-off hit to lift New York past the Marlins.

With first and second and one out in the bottom of the 10th, Escobar singled through the left side of the infield, which scored Francisco Lindor and sent everybody home.

The Mets initially found themselves in a four-run hole to the Marlins. However, Escobar stepped up for his team, first blasting a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh, and following this up with a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth to tie things up.

In the bottom of the 10th, Escobar of course capped off his big night with the biggest hit of them all. Escobar has eight home runs and 24 RBIs in the month of September. 

"Nothings really changed," Escobar said of his hot month. "Good things are coming out because of the work I've been putting in, but the most important thing is the team has been able to win games."

This win helped the Mets pick up a game on the Atlanta Braves, moving back into sole possession of first place in the NL East, before their three-game series at Truist Park this weekend.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Escobar, he knew the Braves had lost prior to coming to the plate in extras and recording the game-winning knock.

The Mets will now travel to Atlanta to take on the Braves for a three-game set with the division on the line and just six games left to play in the regular season.

"It's an important series," Escobar said. "This is going to be one where everyone has got to play hard. We have to go out there and control what we can control."

Read More:

- Nationals Announcer Mocks Mets, Pete Alonso

- Pete Alonso Sets Mets Single-Season RBI Record

- Francisco Alvarez Call-Up Not Being Ruled out, but Unlikely in '22

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Eduardo EscobarFrancisco LindorNew York Mets

Read More

Eduardo Escobar's Walk-Off Hit Helps New York Mets Regain Sole Possession of 1st Place

Starling Marte's New York Mets Return 'Not Imminent'

Hurricane Ian Could Disrupt Pivotal New York Mets-Braves Series

Sep 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
News

Starling Marte's New York Mets Return 'Not Imminent'

By Pat Ragazzo
Hurricane Ian could disrupt New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves series.
News

Hurricane Ian Could Disrupt Pivotal New York Mets-Braves Series

By Pat Ragazzo
Nationals TV analyst Kyle Frandsen mocks New York Mets, Pete Alonso
News

Nationals Announcer Mocks New York Mets, Pete Alonso

By Pat Ragazzo
Will Darin Ruf be on the Mets' postseason roster?
News

New York Mets Mailbag: Will Darin Ruf be on Postseason Roster?

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso wins co-NL Player of the week.
News

New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso Wins Co-NL Player of Week

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Update: Starling Marte

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 25, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) gestures after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum.
News

Pete Alonso Sets New York Mets Single-Season RBI Record

By Pat Ragazzo
Report: New York Mets not ruling out top prospect Francisco Alvarez's MLB debut in 2022.
News

Francisco Alvarez Call-Up Not Being Ruled out, but Unlikely in '22

By Pat Ragazzo