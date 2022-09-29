NEW YORK - It's the month of Escobar.

Eduardo Escobar continued his torrid month of September by driving in all five of the Mets' runs on Wednesday, including the game-winning walk-off hit to lift New York past the Marlins.

With first and second and one out in the bottom of the 10th, Escobar singled through the left side of the infield, which scored Francisco Lindor and sent everybody home.

The Mets initially found themselves in a four-run hole to the Marlins. However, Escobar stepped up for his team, first blasting a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh, and following this up with a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth to tie things up.

In the bottom of the 10th, Escobar of course capped off his big night with the biggest hit of them all. Escobar has eight home runs and 24 RBIs in the month of September.

"Nothings really changed," Escobar said of his hot month. "Good things are coming out because of the work I've been putting in, but the most important thing is the team has been able to win games."

This win helped the Mets pick up a game on the Atlanta Braves, moving back into sole possession of first place in the NL East, before their three-game series at Truist Park this weekend.

According to Escobar, he knew the Braves had lost prior to coming to the plate in extras and recording the game-winning knock.

The Mets will now travel to Atlanta to take on the Braves for a three-game set with the division on the line and just six games left to play in the regular season.

"It's an important series," Escobar said. "This is going to be one where everyone has got to play hard. We have to go out there and control what we can control."

