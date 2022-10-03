Skip to main content

New York Mets 3B Eduardo Escobar Wins NL Player of Month

Eduardo Escobar is the National League Player of the Month.

What a month it was for the New York Mets' third baseman.

Eduardo Escobar was named National League Player of the Month for September. 

This was the first such honor of his career.

Escobar slashed .340/.393/.649 with eight home runs and 24 RBI across 26 games.

Escobar, 33, had a five-RBI night, capped off by a walk-off hit for the Mets in their victory over the Miami Marlins on September 28.

Despite going through immense struggles offensively for much of the season, Escobar has bounced back in a big way down the stretch.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mets signed Escobar to a two-year, $20 million deal in the offseason. Although it took a while for him to get going, he is now living up to expectations. The proof is in his stellar month of September, which he now has hardware to show for it.

Read More:

Mets Division Title Hopes Dwindle After Being Swept by Braves

- Max Scherzer Shaky, Mets' Offense Silent in 2nd Straight Loss to Braves

- Mets ace Jacob deGrom Dealing With Blood Blister, Cut Cuticle

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Eduardo EscobarNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets 3B Eduardo Escobar Wins NL Player of Month

New York Mets Division Title Hopes Dwindle After Being Swept by Braves

Max Scherzer Could Serve as Reliever in New York Mets' Next Series

Mets' division title hopes dwindle after getting swept by Braves.
News

New York Mets Division Title Hopes Dwindle After Being Swept by Braves

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 12, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

Max Scherzer Could Serve as Reliever in New York Mets' Next Series

By Pat Ragazzo
Max Scherzer was shaky, New York Mets' Offense silent in loss to Braves.
News

Max Scherzer Shaky, New York Mets' Offense Silent in 2nd Straight Loss to Braves

By Pat Ragazzo
Mets' Jacob deGrom is dealing with a blood blister and cut cuticle on right middle finger.
News

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom Dealing With Blood Blister, Cut Cuticle

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets called up Francisco Alvarez to help in division race.
News

New York Mets Prospect Francisco Alvarez Ready to Contribute in Battle for NL East

By Pat Ragazzo
Will Darin Ruf be on the Mets' postseason roster?
News

New York Mets Place Darin Ruf on IL, Activate Francisco Alvarez

By Pat Ragazzo
Mets top prospect Francisco Alvarez returned from the IL.
News

New York Mets to Call-Up Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez

By Pat Ragazzo
J.D. Davis has torn the cover off the ball since Mets traded him to Giants.
News

How J.D. Davis Has Fared Since Being Traded by New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo