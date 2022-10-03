What a month it was for the New York Mets' third baseman.

Eduardo Escobar was named National League Player of the Month for September.

This was the first such honor of his career.

Escobar slashed .340/.393/.649 with eight home runs and 24 RBI across 26 games.

Escobar, 33, had a five-RBI night, capped off by a walk-off hit for the Mets in their victory over the Miami Marlins on September 28.

Despite going through immense struggles offensively for much of the season, Escobar has bounced back in a big way down the stretch.

The Mets signed Escobar to a two-year, $20 million deal in the offseason. Although it took a while for him to get going, he is now living up to expectations. The proof is in his stellar month of September, which he now has hardware to show for it.

