Edwin Diaz continues to be lights out for New York Mets.

ATLANTA — Monday night was as close to a playoff atmosphere as you are going to see in a regular season game in July.

The stakes were high, as the Mets began a three-game set against the rival Atlanta Braves, who were sitting just 1 1/2 games behind them in the National League East coming into the series opener.

Now, a series in July wouldn’t necessarily be the be all, end all in a season that still has a whole second half to be played, but it was important for the Mets to hang with the reigning World Series champions and show that they mean business and are in first place for a reason.

The game shook out just the way the Mets would have wanted it to if it was Game 1 of the NLDS: Max Scherzer yielding just one run over seven strong innings, and Edwin Diaz coming in to shut the door in a dominant ninth inning.

While Scherzer’s strong return from the injured list is a massive storyline, what Edwin Diaz has accomplished so far is nothing short of amazing.

Pitching on zero days rest and in his third straight game, Diaz set down the side in order on Monday, striking out the side in the process as he dropped the hammer down on the Braves.

“Edwin, I’ll never take that for granted,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said after Monday night’s victory. “That’s special, what he’s been doing for us this year.”

Diaz’s confidence at this point is almost tangible. As the Mets high-fived and congratulated each other after the victory, Diaz looked into the Braves’ dugout and made the motion of zipping his mouth shut at them, before a huge smile filled his face.

“He’s always had it in him,” Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said. “He had probably one of the most historic and best seasons you can have as a reliever with Seattle prior to being here.”

“For him to be able to return to that form is incredible, and for us it’s been awesome to watch him blossom and to pitch with conviction and make guys look like Little Leaguers out there.”

According to Jacob Resnick of SNY/MLB Pipeline on Twitter, Diaz has now struck out at least two batters in eight straight relief appearances, which set a new franchise record. Diaz broke his own record of seven straight, two plus strikeout appearances that he accomplished in 2020.

On the season, Diaz has a 1.73 ERA, 1.24 FIP, 0.86 xFIP, a career high 18.08 K/9 and has been worth 1.6 fWAR.

Here’s where Diaz’s stats rank among qualified National League relievers as well:

Diaz is a free agent at season’s end, and recently said he would like to remain a New York Met.

“If they give me the chance, I’d love to stay here,” Diaz told The New York Post on Friday before the Mets bout with the Miami Marlins. “My family feels comfortable here in New York. I feel comfortable here with the team. I like my teammates. Looking forward to see if I can stay here.”

It’s been a tumultuous tenure for Diaz in New York, from a poor 2019 season, to an up-and-down set of seasons since, but it seems like the righty has finally hit his stride and become one of the most sure-handed relievers in all of baseball.

Read More:

- Max Scherzer Proving to be 'Difference Maker' for Mets

- Jacob deGrom to Make 3rd Rehab Start for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday

- Mets' Pete Alonso Will Go for 3-Peat in Home Run Derby

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@RTPiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.