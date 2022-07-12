Skip to main content

Edwin Diaz Continues to be Lights out for New York Mets

Edwin Diaz continues to be lights out for New York Mets.

ATLANTA — Monday night was as close to a playoff atmosphere as you are going to see in a regular season game in July.

The stakes were high, as the Mets began a three-game set against the rival Atlanta Braves, who were sitting just 1 1/2 games behind them in the National League East coming into the series opener.

Now, a series in July wouldn’t necessarily be the be all, end all in a season that still has a whole second half to be played, but it was important for the Mets to hang with the reigning World Series champions and show that they mean business and are in first place for a reason.

The game shook out just the way the Mets would have wanted it to if it was Game 1 of the NLDS: Max Scherzer yielding just one run over seven strong innings, and Edwin Diaz coming in to shut the door in a dominant ninth inning. 

While Scherzer’s strong return from the injured list is a massive storyline, what Edwin Diaz has accomplished so far is nothing short of amazing.

Pitching on zero days rest and in his third straight game, Diaz set down the side in order on Monday, striking out the side in the process as he dropped the hammer down on the Braves.

“Edwin, I’ll never take that for granted,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said after Monday night’s victory. “That’s special, what he’s been doing for us this year.”

Diaz’s confidence at this point is almost tangible. As the Mets high-fived and congratulated each other after the victory, Diaz looked into the Braves’ dugout and made the motion of zipping his mouth shut at them, before a huge smile filled his face.

“He’s always had it in him,” Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said. “He had probably one of the most historic and best seasons you can have as a reliever with Seattle prior to being here.”

“For him to be able to return to that form is incredible, and for us it’s been awesome to watch him blossom and to pitch with conviction and make guys look like Little Leaguers out there.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Jacob Resnick of SNY/MLB Pipeline on Twitter, Diaz has now struck out at least two batters in eight straight relief appearances, which set a new franchise record. Diaz broke his own record of seven straight, two plus strikeout appearances that he accomplished in 2020.

On the season, Diaz has a 1.73 ERA, 1.24 FIP, 0.86 xFIP, a career high 18.08 K/9 and has been worth 1.6 fWAR.

Here’s where Diaz’s stats rank among qualified National League relievers as well:

Diaz is a free agent at season’s end, and recently said he would like to remain a New York Met.

“If they give me the chance, I’d love to stay here,” Diaz told The New York Post on Friday before the Mets bout with the Miami Marlins. “My family feels comfortable here in New York. I feel comfortable here with the team. I like my teammates. Looking forward to see if I can stay here.”

It’s been a tumultuous tenure for Diaz in New York, from a poor 2019 season, to an up-and-down set of seasons since, but it seems like the righty has finally hit his stride and become one of the most sure-handed relievers in all of baseball.

Read More:

- Max Scherzer Proving to be 'Difference Maker' for Mets

- Jacob deGrom to Make 3rd Rehab Start for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday

- Mets' Pete Alonso Will Go for 3-Peat in Home Run Derby

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@RTPiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Edwin DiazMax ScherzerNew York Mets

Read More

Edwin Diaz Continues to be Lights out for New York Mets

47 seconds ago

MLB Insider Likes Willson Contreras as Fit With New York Mets

7 hours ago

Max Scherzer Proving to be 'Difference Maker' for New York Mets

17 hours ago
Jul 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) scores in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
News

MLB Insider Likes Willson Contreras as Fit With New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo7 hours ago
Jul 11, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park.
News

Max Scherzer Proving to be 'Difference Maker' for New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo17 hours ago
Mar 27, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during spring training against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park.
News

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom to Make 3rd Rehab Start for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday

By Pat Ragazzo22 hours ago
New York Mets' Pete Alonso will go for three-peat in Home Run Derby.
News

New York Mets' Pete Alonso Will Go for 3-Peat in Home Run Derby

By Rob Piersall23 hours ago
USATSI_18145366
News

New York Mets add Left-Handed Bullpen Depth After Releasing Chasen Shreve

By Rob PiersallJul 11, 2022
MLB insiders link 'best catcher in baseball' to New York Mets as trade deadline target.
News

Why New York Mets Should Consider Trading for Willson Contreras

By Rob PiersallJul 11, 2022
Why Robinson Canó's roster spot with Mets appears to be safe - for now.
News

Braves Acquire Robinson Cano Ahead of Crucial Series With New York Mets

By Pat RagazzoJul 11, 2022
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso continues historic pace after career-best month.
News

Four New York Mets Named to NL All-Star Team

By Pat RagazzoJul 10, 2022