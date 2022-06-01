Skip to main content

New York Mets Fan Makes One-Handed Home Run Catch While Holding Baby

NEW YORK -- Now that's not easy.

Starling Marte ripped a laser of a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Tuesday, which traveled 431-feet with an exit velocity of 107.2 mph. But that wasn't the most impressive part about this play. 

A dad reached over the guard rail in centerfield to make an impressive one-handed catch on a bounce, while holding his baby in the other arm. 

This soon caught the attention of SNY's broadcast booth. 

“So you’re holding your baby and … catch that? … On the fly,” Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen said. “Baby’s fine, all good. This man will go viral.

“They are going to be famous before the night is too much older.”

“Baby looks really relaxed,” analyst Keith Hernandez said.

“Baby looks like it’s seen Dad do that before,” Cohen replied. 

The Mets clobbered the Nats' for the second straight night by a score of 10-0. New York is 34-17 on the season and comfortably sitting in first place in the NL East. 

