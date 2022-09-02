Skip to main content

New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez Avoids Serious Injury

Francisco Alvarez and the Mets have avoided a serious injury disaster.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Mets can breathe a sigh of relief.

Top prospect Francisco Alvarez, who received multiple opinions during the week, has a loose body in his right ankle. The catcher will receive an injection and the tentative plan is for him to start doing baseball activities in 3-4 days, as the Mets announced on Thursday before their 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

The initial worry was that Alvarez was going to need surgery on his ankle. Luckily for the Mets, he should be able to return to Triple-A Syracuse, which still leaves the door open for a possible major league debut down the stretch of the season.

Alvarez put up a monstrous campaign with Double-A Binghamton, before getting promoted to Triple-A on 4th of July weekend. However, Alvarez has hit just .180 with six home runs and a .719 OPS since joining Syracuse.

Alvarez is the No. 1 ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list. The Mets have received minimal offensive production from the catching position this season, as James McCann and Tomas Nido have struggled at the plate. The hope is that Alvarez's ankle heals and that he will be able to make a case to earn the starting catcher job in spring training next year. 

