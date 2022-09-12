NEW YORK - He has returned.

New York Mets top prospect catcher Francisco Alvarez was back in Triple-A Syracuse's lineup on Sunday for the first time since August 24.

Alvarez, who was sidelined for three weeks with a loose body in his right ankle, went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his return to action.

Since being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse on July 4, Alvarez has slashed a disappointing .174/.331/.365 in 33 games.

Overall, Alvarez has slugged 24 home runs, driven in 68 RBI and has posted a .851 OPS in 100 games between Triple-A Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton this season. Alvarez is the No. 1 ranked prospect in all of baseball on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list.

Although it is unlikely that the 20-year-old backstop gets called up to the major leagues this year, he is on the Mets' 40-man roster, which means he'd be eligible for the postseason.

When looking at the bright side, Alvarez was able to avoid surgery on his injured ankle.

