New York Mets Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez Returns From Ankle Injury

New York Mets top prospect Francisco Alvarez returned from the minor league IL.
NEW YORK - He has returned.

New York Mets top prospect catcher Francisco Alvarez was back in Triple-A Syracuse's lineup on Sunday for the first time since August 24.

Alvarez, who was sidelined for three weeks with a loose body in his right ankle, went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his return to action. 

Since being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse on July 4, Alvarez has slashed a disappointing .174/.331/.365 in 33 games. 

Overall, Alvarez has slugged 24 home runs, driven in 68 RBI and has posted a .851 OPS in 100 games between Triple-A Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton this season. Alvarez is the No. 1 ranked prospect in all of baseball on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list.

Although it is unlikely that the 20-year-old backstop gets called up to the major leagues this year, he is on the Mets' 40-man roster, which means he'd be eligible for the postseason.

When looking at the bright side, Alvarez was able to avoid surgery on his injured ankle. 

Return of Luis Guillorme Increases Mets' Lineup Flexibility

- Mets Promote Mark Vientos After Starling Marte Hits IL

- Chris Bassitt's Consistency has Helped Stabilize Mets' Rotation

