Skip to main content

New York Mets Injury Updates: Starling Marte, Luis Guillorme, Trevor May

New York Mets injury updates: Starling Marte, Luis Guillorme, Trevor May.

The Mets have a decision looming regarding their injured starting right fielder.

Starling Marte, who suffered a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger earlier in the week, is out of the Mets' lineup on Friday for the third straight game.

Prior to the Mets' series opener with the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park, Marte told reporters that his swollen finger was feeling better and that he is hopeful that he can avoid the IL.

However, manager Buck Showalter said afterward that the team isn't putting a timeline on Marte's possible return to the lineup. Showalter would not rule out a potential IL stint for his star outfielder.

Marte suffered the injury on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in which he got hit on the finger with a 95 mph fastball from Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller.

In other news, Showalter told reporters that Luis Guillorme (groin) and Trevor May (Covid-IL) could rejoin the team near the beginning of their upcoming home stand next week.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lastly, Tylor Megill's rehab assignment could be nearing the end. According to reports, after throwing tonight for Triple-A Syracuse, Megill will pitch a multi-inning rehab appearance on Tuesday. 

Read More:

Chris Bassitt's Consistency has Helped Stabilize Mets' Rotation

- Rehab Assignment Updates: Tylor Megill, Joey Lucchesi, Luis Guillorme

- Mets Lose Max Scherzer to IL Again

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Starling MarteLuis GuillormeTrevor MayNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Injury Updates: Starling Marte, Luis Guillorme, Trevor May

Chris Bassitt's Consistency has Helped Stabilize New York Mets' Rotation

New York Mets Rehab Assignment Updates: Tylor Megill, Joey Lucchesi, Luis Guillorme

Chris Bassitt has been a stalwart in the Mets' rotation.
News

Chris Bassitt's Consistency has Helped Stabilize New York Mets' Rotation

By Rob Piersall
Jun 16, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Rehab Assignment Updates: Tylor Megill, Joey Lucchesi, Luis Guillorme

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
News

New York Mets OF Starling Marte has Fractured Finger

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer lands on IL for second time this season.
News

New York Mets Lose Max Scherzer to IL Again

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 6, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
News

New York Mets OF Starling Marte Exits After Hit by Pitch

By Pat Ragazzo
Jun 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after pitching a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save and defeat the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
News

MLB Insider Predicts Historic Contract for New York Mets Closer Edwin Diaz

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (32) hits a single in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Failed Lineup Upgrades Could Cost NL East Crown

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
News

Jean Segura Trolls New York Mets, Jacob deGrom

By Pat Ragazzo