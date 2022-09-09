The Mets have a decision looming regarding their injured starting right fielder.

Starling Marte, who suffered a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger earlier in the week, is out of the Mets' lineup on Friday for the third straight game.

Prior to the Mets' series opener with the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park, Marte told reporters that his swollen finger was feeling better and that he is hopeful that he can avoid the IL.

However, manager Buck Showalter said afterward that the team isn't putting a timeline on Marte's possible return to the lineup. Showalter would not rule out a potential IL stint for his star outfielder.

Marte suffered the injury on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in which he got hit on the finger with a 95 mph fastball from Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller.

In other news, Showalter told reporters that Luis Guillorme (groin) and Trevor May (Covid-IL) could rejoin the team near the beginning of their upcoming home stand next week.

Lastly, Tylor Megill's rehab assignment could be nearing the end. According to reports, after throwing tonight for Triple-A Syracuse, Megill will pitch a multi-inning rehab appearance on Tuesday.

