New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom to Make Next Start Thursday

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom to make next start Thursday.
  Author:
  Publish date:

The New York Mets have finally figured out their pitching probables for the remainder of this week.

As manager Buck Showalter told reporters at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, ace pitcher Jacob deGrom will make his next start on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies. 

With Taijuan Walker's back being healthy enough to take the ball on Tuesday night against the Yankees in the Subway Series, deGrom's start got pushed back. 

Initially, it was unknown whether deGrom would pitch Thursday or Friday. DeGrom going on Thursday at Citi Field means Chris Bassitt will make his next outing on Friday against Colorado. 

Since returning from the IL on August 2, deGrom has gone 2-1 with a 2.31 ERA, 0.51 WHIP, 37 strikeouts and just one walk across 23.1 innings (four starts). 

