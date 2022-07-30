Jacob deGrom expected to come off IL for New York Mets.

This highly anticipated return appears to be finally coming to a head.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to make his first regular season start in over a year on Tuesday, August 2 in D.C. against the Washington Nationals.

DeGrom, 34, has not appeared in a meaningful game since July 7, 2021. But that will soon change.

DeGrom will face the Nationals the day after fellow multi-Cy Young hurler Max Scherzer. This was the blueprint the Mets envisioned when they constructed their team in the offseason. But deGrom has been on the IL since April 1, four months after suffering a shoulder injury that is now believed to be healthy.

DeGrom made five rehab starts for the Mets at the minor league level, and is now deemed ready to rejoin a first place team on the day of the trade deadline, in which New York is going to be active on the market.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was the best pitcher on the planet, before elbow and shoulder injuries knocked him out of action for nearly 13 months.

Now, he could be viewed as a significant starting pitching acquisition for the Mets, as the rest of the league gears up for the stretch run by looking to upgrade their rosters by Tuesday.

