New York Mets rehab assignment update: Jacob deGrom.

Jacob deGrom could be just one step away from returning to the Mets.

According to reports, deGrom will throw a simulated game on Tuesday in Port St. Lucie at the Mets’ spring training facility. With the minor league All-Star break paralleling Major League All-Star week, deGrom’s sim game, which should be around five innings, 60 pitches, will suffice for his fourth rehab start.

If all goes well, deGrom is expected to rejoin the Mets rotation afterward. He could potentially start on normal rest on Sunday, July 24 against the San Diego Padres, or receive extra rest by taking the hill on Tuesday, July 26 in the Subway Series against the Yankees.

The Mets could still change course and give him another rehab start after his sim game, but this will depend on how deGrom feels after Tuesday.

DeGrom’s latest rehab start, which was his third overall, came for Triple A Syracuse on Thursday, in which he tossed four innings on 42 pitches, while allowing one unearned run, and striking out four batters.

DeGrom has not pitched in a regular season game since July 7, 2021. This streak is expected to be snapped soon.

Read More:

- Mets Interested in Re-Signing These Pending Free Agents

- Mets Haven't Ruled out Andrew Benintendi Pursuit

- Jacob deGrom Inching Closer to Mets Return After Latest Rehab Start

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.