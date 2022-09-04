Jean Segura Trolls New York Mets, Jacob deGrom

Shots fired!

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura trolled the New York Mets and Jacob deGrom on Saturday.

In an Instagram post complimenting deGrom, Segura poked fun at the Mets’ inability to provide their ace with run support.

“DeGrom is so strong that when he pitches not even his team hits,” Segura wrote, which was translated by MLB insider Hector Gomez.

The Mets have notoriously struggled to give deGrom run support over the years. In six starts in 2022, the Mets’ offense is averaging just 2.3 runs per game when deGrom is on the mound. However, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is 4-1 with a 1.98 ERA in games he has started this season.

