New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil to start All-Star Game.

It has been a stellar bounce back season thus far for Jeff McNeil.

Now, he will start the All-Star Game at second base for the National League, replacing the injured Jazz Chisholm.

Despite enduring a rough 2021 campaign, McNeil entered play on Sunday slashing .304/.367/.424 with a .791 OPS, four home runs and 35 RBIs this season.

McNeil, 30, will represent the Mets on the NL All-Star roster for the second time in his career. It’s his first nod since 2019.

McNeil has been in a bit of a slump as of late, going 9 for his last 48 in his last 15 games. Regardless, he has still been one of the most productive offensive second baseman in the NL, and a key contributor in the Mets’ lineup.

McNeil recently became a Father, and his new born child will get to experience Dad’s second career All-Star appearance on Tuesday.

It’s also abundantly clear that one of the Mets’ best offseason moves was the one they didn’t make, as several teams called to check in about McNeil’s availability last winter. Both parties are glad he is still a Met.

