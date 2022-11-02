Justin Turner Open to New York Mets Reunion

The one that got away.

Everyone knows the story by now, the Mets non-tendered infielder Justin Turner after the 2013 season and he later went on to become a two-time All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Now, as Turner awaits the Dodgers' decision on his $16 million club option, he appears to be open to a Mets reunion if he becomes a free agent.

After accepting the Roberto Clemente Award on Monday, Turner told Mike Puma of The New York Post that he is "in limbo" as he waits on the Dodgers.

According to Puma, who suggested the idea of Turner returning to the Mets, the third baseman didn't seem opposed to a reunion in Queens.

Turner, who is turning 38-years-old this season, slashed 278/.350/.438 with 13 home runs in 128 games from the Dodgers in 2022.

While Turner seems open to returning to his old team, the Mets already have Eduardo Escobar manning the hot corner, as well as top prospect Brett Baty, who should be back in the major leagues next season after getting a taste of the bigs down the stretch.

Unless the Mets plan on sticking him at DH, which seems highly unlikely, Turner going back to Queens makes little to no sense due to a lack of a fit.

