New York Mets Lose Chris Bassitt to IL

NEW YORK — With one reinforcement on the way in Max Scherzer, who will come off the IL on Tuesday to pitch in Cincinnati, the Mets lost another key member of their rotation on Friday. 

Chris Bassitt was placed on the IL with a non-injury designation. As a result, lefty David Peterson, whose wife is on the verge of giving birth to their first child, took the mound for the Mets tonight. 

Although he was unable to say it, manager Buck Showalter indicated that Bassitt, as well as assistant coach Danny Barnes, are both on the COVID-IL.

The good news is that Bassitt can return at any point after receiving two negative PCR test results. If he tested positive and does not receive two negative results, he cannot return before 10 days. 

With Bassitt out, the Mets will fortunately get Scherzer back for his next turn in the rotation. Should Bassitt have to miss the full 10 days, he would not be back until the Mets' June 11-13 series with the NL East rival Atlanta Braves. 

In his first season in Queens, Bassitt is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 95 strikeouts across 89 2/3 innings (15 starts).

