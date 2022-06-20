Report: Max Scherzer Could Return to New York Mets by Next Week
The Mets could soon get one of their aces back from the injured list.
Max Scherzer (oblique strain) is expected to begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday. If all goes well, he could potentially rejoin the big-league rotation by Sunday.
According to The New York Post, a source familiar with the team's thinking says Scherzer starting for the Mets in Miami next Sunday is a "consideration."
The Mets are taking the step-by-step approach with Scherzer and have been reluctant to put a specific timeline on him because of potential setbacks. Regardless, the hope is that he will be able to return after just one rehab start.
Scherzer landed on the IL with a high-grade internal oblique strain on May 19 and was given a six to eight week recovery timeline. However, if he rejoins the Mets on Sunday, this would be 5 1/2 weeks since his injury.
Scherzer, who has been ahead of schedule in his rehab, tossed a three-inning, 50-pitch sim game on Thursday. He also received a platelet-rich plasma injection after first injuring his oblique, which has helped speed up his recovery process.
Following his sim game last week, the three-time Cy Young Award winner said he hoped to only need just one rehab start, but made it clear that this would depend on how his body responded. The 37-year-old has been very conscious of not pushing himself too hard in order to avoid a setback.
“The reality is I can very easily have a rehab start, have it be tight and want to actually do it again before I go into a game,” Scherzer said. “I’m very aware of working through this injury, really focused on not having a setback.”
Read More
Should Scherzer's oblique come away feeling good after his first rehab start, the right-hander said he would be more than willing to return to the major leagues, before he is fully stretched out (75-80 pitches).
“Give me the ball,” Scherzer said.
Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) threw an up-and-down bullpen session on Friday, which went well, per manager Buck Showalter. Like Scherzer, deGrom is progressing towards a return, but still needs to face live hitters before beginning a rehab assignment. DeGrom will require multiple rehab starts prior to rejoining the Mets.
Read More:
- Pete Alonso Receives Curtain Call, MVP Chants From Mets Fans After Making History
- Francisco Lindor Homers With Mom Watching First Mets Game
- MLB Insider: Mets Unlikely to Trade for This All-Star Catcher
Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.