NEW YORK - A very big hurdle cleared by Mad Max.

Max Scherzer took the mound in a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday night and looked sharp.

Scherzer threw 59 pitches across 3.2 innings, while allowing one run on three hits to go along with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Prior to the Mets' series finale with the Chicago Cubs, manager Buck Showalter said the hope was that Scherzer would be able to rejoin the team on Monday when he is eligible to return from the IL. The 38-year-old would presumably pitch on this day.

It appears as though this plan will come to fruition, as long as Scherzer avoids any hiccups in the next few days.

Following his outing, Scherzer told reporters that he felt "excellent" and is ready to make his next start with the Mets.

Scherzer has been on the IL since September 4 with left oblique irritation/fatigue. He missed seven weeks earlier in the season with a left oblique strain.

Scherzer is 9-4 with a 2.26 ERA and 0.92 WHIP across 127.2 innings in 20 starts this season.

