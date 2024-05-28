New York Mets' Ace Begins Throwing Despite Latest Report of Uncertainty
Things are finally beginning to look up for the New York Mets.
Ace starting pitcher Kodai Senga resumed throwing on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Senga, who was recently given a cortisone shot due to a triceps injury, has seemingly responded well to the injection as he was seen playing catch at Citi Field prior to Game 1 of the Mets' doubleheader with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Senga has been on the 60-day injured list since late-February when he went down with a shoulder strain in the early portion of Spring Training.
Back in February, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns was confident that Senga would still be able to return at a reasonable date in order to make a majority of his starts in 2024.
However, things haven't gone as planned for Senga, as a new injury shut him down before the Mets decided to give him an injection. So far so good, as it has gotten the righty back to the stage of playing catch.
Senga will still need a rehab assignment before he is able to rejoin the big-league club. This could potentially mean a total of 3-5 minor league rehab starts since he has missed so much time.
The Mets have endured a brutal stretch on the field as of late, where they have found themselves in fourth-place in the National League East with a record of 22-30. They are not looking like a club, who can push for a playoff spot this year, but there could be some hope on the horizon if Senga and young star catcher Francisco Alvarez can return in the coming weeks. Alvarez is set to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn on Thursday.