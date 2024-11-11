Inside The Mets

New York Mets' Ace Predicted to Sign With AL West Club

New York Mets star hurler Sean Manaea has been predicted to join an American League team in free agency.

Grant Young

Oct 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea (59) reacts in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game six of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea (59) reacts in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game six of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

On November 4, the New York Mets announced that pitcher Sean Manaea would be declining his $13.5 million player option for the 2025 season and become an unrestricted free agent.

This decision didn't come as a surprise. Manaea was predicted to opt out after massively increasing his value during a 2024 campaign where he produced a 12-6 record and 3.47 ERA while throwing 181.2 innings in the regular season. The 32-year-old then followed that up by going 2-1 with a 4.74 ERA in 4 postseason starts.

While Manaea has made it clear that he enjoyed his season in New York and is open to re-signing with the Mets, other teams will surely also attempt to acquire him.

And in a November 11 article, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly predicted that he'd sign with the Texas Rangers.

"The story of the finest season of Manaea's career is a pretty crazy one," Kelly wrote. "He lowered his release point after studying likely NL Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale pitch against the Mets in late July, and with some other tweaks put together a tremendous campaign after posting a 4.73 ERA between 2022 and 2023:

"A variety of teams, including the incumbent Mets, will be interested in Manaea. He should be able to land a three-year deal that allows him to get back to the open market after 2026 if he's outperforming the pact at that point," Kelly added before predicting that Manaea would sign a three-year, $55 million contract with the Rangers that includes an opt-out available after the 2026 season.

The Rangers targeting Manaea makes sense, given they need to improve their roster after a disappointing 2024 season following their 2023 World Series championship.

But most Mets fans will hope this prediction doesn't come to fruition and that Manaea will return to Queens in 2025.

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, and Women’s Basketball for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years. He believes Mark Teixeira should have been a first ballot MLB Hall of Fame inductee.

Home/News