New York Mets' Ace Predicted to Sign With AL West Club
On November 4, the New York Mets announced that pitcher Sean Manaea would be declining his $13.5 million player option for the 2025 season and become an unrestricted free agent.
This decision didn't come as a surprise. Manaea was predicted to opt out after massively increasing his value during a 2024 campaign where he produced a 12-6 record and 3.47 ERA while throwing 181.2 innings in the regular season. The 32-year-old then followed that up by going 2-1 with a 4.74 ERA in 4 postseason starts.
While Manaea has made it clear that he enjoyed his season in New York and is open to re-signing with the Mets, other teams will surely also attempt to acquire him.
And in a November 11 article, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly predicted that he'd sign with the Texas Rangers.
"The story of the finest season of Manaea's career is a pretty crazy one," Kelly wrote. "He lowered his release point after studying likely NL Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale pitch against the Mets in late July, and with some other tweaks put together a tremendous campaign after posting a 4.73 ERA between 2022 and 2023:
"A variety of teams, including the incumbent Mets, will be interested in Manaea. He should be able to land a three-year deal that allows him to get back to the open market after 2026 if he's outperforming the pact at that point," Kelly added before predicting that Manaea would sign a three-year, $55 million contract with the Rangers that includes an opt-out available after the 2026 season.
The Rangers targeting Manaea makes sense, given they need to improve their roster after a disappointing 2024 season following their 2023 World Series championship.
But most Mets fans will hope this prediction doesn't come to fruition and that Manaea will return to Queens in 2025.