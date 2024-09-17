New York Mets Believe They've Dodged Francisco Lindor Crisis
The chase for the last National League Wild Card spot almost got a little too crazy for the New York Mets.
An already painful series against the Philadelphia Phillies became even more nauseating when Francisco Lindor left Sunday's series finale after one inning with back discomfort. The ailment comes as the Mets (81-68) try to lock down the third and final Wild Card, where they currently sit one game up on the Atlanta Braves.
Lindor was not in the lineup for the opener of the Mets' ongoing series against the Washington Nationals, but SNY baseball insider Andy Martino offered an enthusiastic update after reporting from Citi Field.
"[There's] definitely a lot of deep relief from the Mets," Martino said. "When Lindor came out of that game, there was some thought around the organization that he was done for the year. That wasn't based on science or MRIs or anything it was just like this guy's tough, he wants to play, he wants to be in there."
"He said he was finding himself being a little cautious on defense and he wasn't able to be the shortstop that he normally is. He wasn't comfortable taking chances physically at shortstop. Those things really freaked out the Mets ... (The MRI) didn't reveal anything bad, no structural damage, they were very relieved. They'll be more relieved if he's out there against the Phillies at the end of the week ... But, given the fears that I had heard at the end of the weekend, this is a good day."
To Martino's point, the Mets have instant rematches with the Phillies coming up, as the presumed NL East champion visits Queens for a crucial four-game set beginning on Thursday.
Prior to last night's walk-off win in extras, courtesy of Starling Marte's game-winning hit, Lindor revealed to reporters that his MRI showed no structural damage and says he could be back in 3-5 days or 2-3, depending on how his back responds to treatment.
Even if Lindor received good news on his back, the Mets don't have an ETA set in stone on their MVP candidate, who is easily the most responsible for staging an unlikely playoff chase. Entering Monday, Lindor had missed just one other game this season and led the Mets in most major batting categories, including runs, hits, doubles, runs batted in, and batting average.
Luisangel Acuna finished Sunday's game and was hitless in three at-bats while Jose Iglesias started Monday's contest.