New York Mets Bring Back Infielder José Peraza on Minors Deal

The New York Mets have reunited with an old friend, as they have signed infielder José Peraza to a minor league pact.

A member of the 2021 New York Mets "Bench Mob" is returning to Queens.

According to the Mets transactions page, the team has signed infielder José Peraza to a minor league deal.

Peraza, 28, spent this past season in Triple-A, first in the New York Yankees organization, and then in the Boston Red Sox organization.

His last taste of big league action came in 2021 with the Mets, where he appeared in 64 games and hit .204/.266/.380 with six home runs and 20 RBI. 

Peraza has bounced around in his seven-year big league career, but saw the most success in 2018 as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, where he clubbed 14 home runs and was worth 3.2 fWAR. 

Peraza will give the Mets some depth down in Triple-A and some infield versatility at the MLB level if need be.

