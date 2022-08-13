Skip to main content

New York Mets Bring Back Travis Jankowski on Minor League Pact

The Mets have brought back speedy outfielder Travis Jankowski on a minor league deal.

The New York Mets have brought back an old friend.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, Travis Jankowski is back with the club on a minor league deal.

Jankowski, 31, appeared in 43 games for the Mets this season after signing a minor league deal with the team in March.

In 64 plate appearances, Jankowski hit .167/.286/.167, but was normally deployed on the base paths or on defense later in games.

On July 29, he was designated for assignment by the Mets and claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners a few days later.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Seattle themselves designated Jankowski for assignment on Aug. 5 and elected free agency four days later.

Read More:

- Tyler Naquin Talks Playing Former Team, Joining Mets

- Starling Marte Producing at High Clip For New York Mets

- Adam Ottavino Becoming Integral Part of Mets Bullpen

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@rtpiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Travis JankowskiNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Bring Back Travis Jankowski on Minor League Pact

just now

Mike Piazza Talks Old Timers' Day, Rivalry with Braves, Edwin Diaz's Dominance

4 hours ago

New York Mets, Devoid of Big Hit, Lose Fluky Game to Phillies

13 hours ago
IMG_4325
News

Mike Piazza Talks Old Timers' Day, Rivalry with Braves, Edwin Diaz's Dominance

By Rob Piersall4 hours ago
Aug 12, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott (5) scores as he knocks the ball away from New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido (3) on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Alec Bohm (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets, Devoid of Big Hit, Lose Fluky Game to Phillies

By Rob Piersall13 hours ago
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) hits an RBI single in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
News

Jeff McNeil, Eduardo Escobar Both Exit Friday's New York Mets Game

By Rob Piersall21 hours ago
Aug 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard (43) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Noah Syndergaard's "Life is Really Good" As He Returns to Queens For First Time

By Rob Piersall21 hours ago
USATSI_18820043
News

Daniel Vogelbach Has Become Folk Hero For New York Mets

By Rob PiersallAug 11, 2022 8:08 PM EDT
USATSI_8873987
News

New York Mets Announce Full Old Timers' Day Roster

By Rob PiersallAug 11, 2022 2:32 PM EDT
Aug 10, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

Taijuan Walker Back on Track as New York Mets Win Sixth Straight

By Rob PiersallAug 10, 2022 6:01 PM EDT
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run on a wild pitch during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
News

Jeff McNeil Enjoying Big Time Bounce Back Season For Mets

By Rob PiersallAug 10, 2022 1:45 PM EDT