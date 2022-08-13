New York Mets Bring Back Travis Jankowski on Minor League Pact

The New York Mets have brought back an old friend.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, Travis Jankowski is back with the club on a minor league deal.

Jankowski, 31, appeared in 43 games for the Mets this season after signing a minor league deal with the team in March.

In 64 plate appearances, Jankowski hit .167/.286/.167, but was normally deployed on the base paths or on defense later in games.

On July 29, he was designated for assignment by the Mets and claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners a few days later.

Seattle themselves designated Jankowski for assignment on Aug. 5 and elected free agency four days later.

