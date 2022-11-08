Skip to main content

Mets' Buck Showalter Named NL Manager of Year Finalist

Mets' Buck Showalter named NL Manager of Year Finalist.

The Buck (might) stop here.

Buck Showalter has been named a finalist for the National League Manager of the Year Award.

After leading the Mets to a 101-61 season in his first campaign as skipper in Queens, Showalter joins Dodgers' Dave Roberts and Braves' Brian Snitker as the three finalists for the manager of the year honor.

After running through three managers in four seasons, the Mets hired Showalter last December and he did not disappoint in year-1, leading them to the postseason for the first time since 2016. 

Despite leading the NL East for the majority of the season, the Mets had to settle for a Wild Card berth after losing out on the division down the stretch to the Atlanta Braves. The Mets were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the San Diego Padres.

Showalter has previously won this award three times in the past for three separate teams: New York Yankees (1994), Texas Rangers (2004) and Baltimore Orioles (2014). Showalter's 1,652 career wins are good for 19th all-time in baseball history.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Manager of the Year Award will be announced on MLB Network on Tuesday, November 15 at 6 p.m.

Read More:

- Report: Mets Could Make a run at Trea Turner

- Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker Opt Out of Contracts

- Mets Re-Sign Edwin Diaz to Record-Setting Contract

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York Mets

Read More

Mets' Buck Showalter Named NL Manager of Year Finalist

Report: New York Mets Could Make a run at Trea Turner

Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker Opt Out of Contracts

The Mets could be in the market for star infielder Trea Turner.
News

Report: New York Mets Could Make a run at Trea Turner

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom stepped up big for the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
News

Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker Opt Out of Contracts

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt is not focused on his potential free agency.
News

New York Mets' Option Decisions: Chris Bassitt, Daniel Vogelbach

By Pat Ragazzo
Edwin Diaz hopes New York Mets approach him quickly in free agency.
News

New York Mets Re-Sign Edwin Diaz to Record-Setting Contract

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt is not focused on his potential free agency.
News

Chris Bassitt Hints at Mutual Option Decision With New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom stepped up big for the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
News

Expert Predicts New York Mets' Free Agent Contracts

By Pat Ragazzo
These Hitters Fit What New York Mets are Looking for in Offensive Upgrades
News

These Hitters Fit What New York Mets are Looking for in Offensive Upgrades

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 10, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium.
News

New York Mets Won't Fight Yankees for Aaron Judge

By Pat Ragazzo