Mets' Buck Showalter named NL Manager of Year Finalist.

The Buck (might) stop here.

Buck Showalter has been named a finalist for the National League Manager of the Year Award.

After leading the Mets to a 101-61 season in his first campaign as skipper in Queens, Showalter joins Dodgers' Dave Roberts and Braves' Brian Snitker as the three finalists for the manager of the year honor.

After running through three managers in four seasons, the Mets hired Showalter last December and he did not disappoint in year-1, leading them to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Despite leading the NL East for the majority of the season, the Mets had to settle for a Wild Card berth after losing out on the division down the stretch to the Atlanta Braves. The Mets were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the San Diego Padres.

Showalter has previously won this award three times in the past for three separate teams: New York Yankees (1994), Texas Rangers (2004) and Baltimore Orioles (2014). Showalter's 1,652 career wins are good for 19th all-time in baseball history.

The Manager of the Year Award will be announced on MLB Network on Tuesday, November 15 at 6 p.m.

