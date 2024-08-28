New York Mets 'Certainly Going to be in Play' for Cy Young Winner, Per Insider
This MLB insider thinks the New York Mets will be in on this impact starter in the offseason with the hopes of bolstering their rotation.
Jon Heyman of The New York Post went on the B/R Walk-Off Podcast and talked about how he thinks the Mets "are certainly going to be in play" to land All-Star starting pitcher Corbin Burnes in free agency.
Burnes won the NL Cy Young Award back in 2021 with the Milwaukee Brewers, leading the major leagues with a 2.43 ERA and going 11-5.
After spending the first six seasons of his career in Milwaukee, Burnes was traded to the Orioles in the offseason and has flourished. The 29-year-old started for the American League in the All-Star Game this year, and has posted a 12-6 record, 3.28 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 159 innings overall.
With Luis Severino and Jose Quintana set to be free agents after the season, and lefty Sean Manaea having an opt-out in his contract that he will likely trigger, adding Burnes would be a great move for the club to make.
Heyman also thinks the Mets could go after a lefty starter, Max Fried, from the NL East rival Atlanta Braves this offseason as well. Fried is also slated to be a free agent for the first time in his career after the 2024 season concludes.
With potentially three slots opening up in the Mets' starting rotation after the season, signing someone like Burnes would fill a major hole. Adding the ace to a rotation that is expected to have a healthy Kodai Senga and Christian Scott, as well as David Peterson, could be just what the Mets need to contend in 2025 and beyond.