New York Mets' Option Decisions: Chris Bassitt, Daniel Vogelbach

The Mets have begun their busy offseason by inking closer Edwin Diaz to a record-setting five-year, $102 million deal.

Prior to the Diaz signing, they also had two players with option decisions in Chris Bassitt and Daniel Vogelbach.

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Bassitt declined his $19 million option and is now a free agent.

Bassitt went 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA across 181.2 innings for the Mets in 2022. The Mets acquired him from the Oakland Athletics last offseason in exchange for pitching prospects J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller.

In addition to Bassitt, Jacob deGrom is also expected to decline his option and become a free agent as well.

As Heyman also reported, the Mets plan on exercising DH Daniel Vogelbach's $1.5 million option. The Mets acquired Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for young controllable reliever Colin Holderman.

Vogelbach platooned at DH against right-handed pitching, splitting the role with Darin Ruf, who played against lefties.

