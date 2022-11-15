New York Mets Claim Stephen Ridings From Yankees

The Mets have swiped a pitcher from the Yankees.

On Tuesday, the Mets claimed righty Stephen Ridings off waivers from the Yankees.

Ridings is a hard thrower but was often injured with the Yankees, missing all of 2022 with a shoulder impingement and nerve issue in his neck. The Yankees removed Ridings from their 40-man roster to likely make room with the deadline looming to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft.

Ridings made his major league debut for the Yankees in 2021, posting a 1.80 ERA and striking out seven batters across five appearances.

Ridings has a 4.19 ERA in 71 appearances (19 starts) across five minor league seasons for the Cubs, Royals and Yankees organizations.

According to FanGraphs, Ridings comes with three minor league options as well.

Meanwhile on the Mets' end, they're getting a 6"8 fireballer, who has major upside at 27-years-old. If Ridings can stay healthy, the Long Island native could find himself competing for a spot in the Mets' bullpen during spring training.

The only Mets relievers under contract currently are Edwin Diaz, Drew Smith and John Curtiss. Now Ridings has been added to the mix.

