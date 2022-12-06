Skip to main content

New York Mets Closer Edwin Diaz Wins Reliever of the Year Award

Edwin Diaz has won the award he deserved for having a dominant 2022 season.

He's taking home the hardware.

On Tuesday, MLB announced that Mets closer Edwin Diaz has won the Trevor Hoffman National League Relief Pitcher of the Year Award.

Diaz certainly pitched like the best reliever in baseball this past season, posting a 1.31 ERA and 17.1 strikeouts per nine innings (118 total) across 61 appearances.

Diaz was also recently named first team All-MLB, and received MVP and Cy Young votes this year.

The Mets re-signed Diaz to a record-setting five-year, $102 million contract right before the start of free agency, the richest deal for a reliever in MLB history.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More:

- Mets Showing 'Continued Interest' in Kodai Senga

- Mets Pursuing ex-Yankees, Red Sox All-Star Outfielder

- Mets Sign Justin Verlander to Mega Contract

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more

Edwin DiazNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Closer Edwin Diaz Wins Reliever of the Year Award

New York Mets Maintaining Dialogue With Brandon Nimmo

New York Mets Showing 'Continued Interest' in Kodai Senga

The Mets have maintained dialogue with free agent center fielder Brandon Nimmo.
News

New York Mets Maintaining Dialogue With Brandon Nimmo

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets are showing "continued interest" in Kodai Senga.
News

New York Mets Showing 'Continued Interest' in Kodai Senga

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets are pursuing this All-Star outfielder.
News

New York Mets Pursuing ex-Yankees, Red Sox All-Star Outfielder

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets, who could lose Jacob deGrom in free agency, have reportedly spoken with Justin Verlander and Jameson Taillon.
News

New York Mets Sign Justin Verlander to Mega Contract

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets free agency update: Justin Verlander, Jameson Taillon.
News

New York Mets Free Agency Update: Justin Verlander, Jameson Taillon

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt is not focused on his potential free agency.
News

What Chris Bassitt is Seeking in Free Agency

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets and Rangers could become trade partners.
News

New York Mets, Texas Rangers Could Become Trade Partners

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets, who could lose Jacob deGrom in free agency, have reportedly spoken with Justin Verlander and Jameson Taillon.
News

What Jacob deGrom Leaving Means for New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo