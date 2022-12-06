New York Mets Closer Edwin Diaz Wins Reliever of the Year Award

He's taking home the hardware.

On Tuesday, MLB announced that Mets closer Edwin Diaz has won the Trevor Hoffman National League Relief Pitcher of the Year Award.

Diaz certainly pitched like the best reliever in baseball this past season, posting a 1.31 ERA and 17.1 strikeouts per nine innings (118 total) across 61 appearances.

Diaz was also recently named first team All-MLB, and received MVP and Cy Young votes this year.

The Mets re-signed Diaz to a record-setting five-year, $102 million contract right before the start of free agency, the richest deal for a reliever in MLB history.

