New York Mets Considering These Three Free Agents to Bolster Offense

The Mets are reportedly expressing interest in free agents Andrew McCutchen, Trey Mancini and Adam Duvall as they look to beef up their hitting.

The Carlos Correa saga is over, with the infielder returning to the Minnesota Twins after nearly three weeks of trying to work out a deal with the New York Mets.

Now that that ship has sailed, it's time for the Mets to shift their focus to other needs, which includes rounding out their offense.

It seems the Mets are doing just that, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday evening that the Mets are interested in veteran Andrew McCutchen as a fourth outfielder option.

Additionally, Andy Martino of SNY reports that the Mets are interested in free agents Trey Mancini and Adam Duvall as well.

McCutchen, 36, spent the 2022 season with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he hit .237/.316/.384 with a 98 wRC+ and .309 wOBA.

While McCutchen is no longer the perennial MVP candidate he once was, he could still benefit the Mets in a few ways: outfield depth, a platoon option at the designated hitter position, and a veteran presence.

The Florida native mostly appeared at DH in 2022, but also played all three outfield positions, with a majority of those coming in left field.

In 268 1/3 innings in left last year, McCutchen had five defensive runs saved according to Fangraphs and two outs above average according to Baseball Savant.

McCutchen fared better against lefty pitchers than righties last season, though he didn't exactly set the world ablaze against either. However, turning back the clock to as recently as 2021, McCuthen mashed lefties to the tune of a 1.027 OPS.

If the Mets could get anything close to that, the DH position would be a formidable duo with McCutchen squaring up against lefties and the incumbent Daniel Vogelbach against right-handers.

Mancini, 30, is fresh off a World Series victory as a member of the Houston Astros.

The longtime Baltimore Oriole has experience at first base and the corner outfield spots, and like McCutchen, could be deployed as one half of a DH platoon with Vogelbach.

A passable fielder, Mancini had two defensive runs saved each at first base and in left field, and clubbed 18 home runs at the dish between Baltimore and Houston in 2022.

In four of his first five seasons, Mancini hit at least 20 home runs, as well.

This past season, Mancini fared about the same against both lefty and righty pitchers, but in 2021, he had an .899 OPS against southpaws.

As for Duvall, I actually opined last month that he could be a viable option as a fourth outfielder for the Mets.

Like the two players above, Duvall is a right-handed hitter who can get a hold of a ball and knock it out of the park, though he does strike out a lot.

What Duvall does bring in addition to being a power bat is that he can play all three outfield positions and is actually a strong fielder.

In 2021, the 34-year-old had 19 defensive runs saved combined across all outfield positions (1,150 innings).

While there are no more Carlos Correa-caliber players left on the open market, the Mets can supplement their current roster and make it more well-rounded. Each three of these players could help them accomplish that.

