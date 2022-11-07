Report: New York Mets Could Make a run at Trea Turner

Sounds like the Mets have their eye on this star infielder.

According to Mike Mayer of MMO, the Mets really like Trea Turner and could make a run at him in free agency.

Turner would be the cream of the crop position player acquisition for the Mets. This past season alone, the two-time All-Star posted a 4.9 bWAR and slashed .298/.343/.466 with a .809 OPS, 21 home runs, 100 RBI and 100 runs scored.

Turner would bring versatility and excellent defensive skills, given his ability to play both shortstop and second base at a high level. He is also known for his speed and stole 27 bases last season as well.

If the Mets were to ink Turner, this would likely bump Jeff McNeil to left field on a more regular basis.

The Mets were a team that were in need of more home run hitters last season. But It'd be hard to argue with adding a player of Turner's caliber, which could have an even greater impact on their offense given how skilled he is.

