Skip to main content

Report: New York Mets Could Make a run at Trea Turner

The Mets could be in the market for star infielder Trea Turner.

Sounds like the Mets have their eye on this star infielder.

According to Mike Mayer of MMO, the Mets really like Trea Turner and could make a run at him in free agency.

Turner would be the cream of the crop position player acquisition for the Mets. This past season alone, the two-time All-Star posted a 4.9 bWAR and slashed .298/.343/.466 with a .809 OPS, 21 home runs, 100 RBI and 100 runs scored.

Turner would bring versatility and excellent defensive skills, given his ability to play both shortstop and second base at a high level. He is also known for his speed and stole 27 bases last season as well.

If the Mets were to ink Turner, this would likely bump Jeff McNeil to left field on a more regular basis. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mets were a team that were in need of more home run hitters last season. But It'd be hard to argue with adding a player of Turner's caliber, which could have an even greater impact on their offense given how skilled he is.

Read More:

Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker Opt Out of Contracts

- Mets Re-Sign Edwin Diaz to Record-Setting Contract

- These Hitters Fit What Mets are Looking for in Offensive Upgrades

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Trea TurnerJeff McNeilNew York Mets

Read More

Report: New York Mets Could Make a run at Trea Turner

Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker Opt Out of Contracts

New York Mets' Option Decisions: Chris Bassitt, Daniel Vogelbach

Jacob deGrom stepped up big for the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
News

Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker Opt Out of Contracts

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt is not focused on his potential free agency.
News

New York Mets' Option Decisions: Chris Bassitt, Daniel Vogelbach

By Pat Ragazzo
Edwin Diaz hopes New York Mets approach him quickly in free agency.
News

New York Mets Re-Sign Edwin Diaz to Record-Setting Contract

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt is not focused on his potential free agency.
News

Chris Bassitt Hints at Mutual Option Decision With New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom stepped up big for the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
News

Expert Predicts New York Mets' Free Agent Contracts

By Pat Ragazzo
These Hitters Fit What New York Mets are Looking for in Offensive Upgrades
News

These Hitters Fit What New York Mets are Looking for in Offensive Upgrades

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 10, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium.
News

New York Mets Won't Fight Yankees for Aaron Judge

By Pat Ragazzo
Mark Canha says Jacob deGrom told him he wants to come back to the Mets.
News

Mark Canha: Jacob deGrom 'Wants to Come Back' to New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo