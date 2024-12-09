New York Mets Could Still Re-Sign Pete Alonso After Adding Juan Soto
DALLAS - The New York Mets signed superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal, but it doesn't sound like they're finished adding to their roster.
The Mets have another big fish still on the open market in first baseman Pete Alonso, who they would "love" to re-sign.
Although president of baseball operations David Stearns was unable to comment on the Soto deal before it becomes official, the head baseball decision maker shared his thoughts on Alonso.
“We’d love to bring Pete back,” Stearns told reporters at MLB Winter Meetings in Dallas on Monday. “Pete’s been a great Met, he’s had some enormous hits for us and we’ll see where that goes.”
When asked if the Mets had enough room in their offseason budget to bring back Alonso, Stearns indicated that they do indeed have the resources.
“I think our ownership has consistently demonstrated that there’s going to be resources when we need them,” Stearns said. “There is the ability for us to make baseball moves when we think that they’re there to improve the team. And we’re gonna continue to pursue a wide variety of areas to continue to improve our team.”
Back during the 2023 season, Alonso reportedly turned down a seven-year, $158 million contract extension offer from now former Mets GM Billy Eppler. But Alonso has since switched his representation to Boras Corp and could be seeking a larger deal in free agency.
If the Mets are able to re-sign Alonso, that likely means rising star Mark Vientos will remain at third base. While Vientos could be better suited as a first baseman in the long-term, Stearns credited the 24-year-old's ability at the hot corner.
“Mark did a tremendous job for us at third, we’re very comfortable with him there and certainly as of now we see him as our third baseman,” Stearns said.