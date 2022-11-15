Skip to main content

These New York Mets Declined the Qualifying Offer

It should come as no surprise that these Mets declined the qualifying offer.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With the deadline looming on Tuesday for players to make a decision on whether to accept or reject the qualifying offer, several Mets decided to decline it.

In what should come as no surprise, Jacob deGrom, Brandon Nimmo and Chris Bassitt all declined the $19.65 million qualifying offer.

DeGrom and Nimmo are two of the biggest names on the free agent market and they're expected to draw lucrative multi-year contracts. DeGrom also declined his $30.5 million player option, so he was not expected to accept the QO, which was a significantly lesser figure.

As for Bassitt, the righty had already turned down a $19 million mutual option. He is also expected to draw a high value multi-year contract on the open market.

If the Mets lose any of this trio to another team, they will receive a draft pick after the fourth round as compensation. The reason why the Mets' draft compensation is after the fourth round is because their payroll exceeded a specific luxury tax threshold in 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More:

Braves 'Highly Unlikely' to Sign Jacob deGrom Away From Mets

- Mets Free Agency Update: Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga

- Mets Contact Rays in Search of Pitching Help

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jacob deGromBrandon NimmoChris BassittNew York Mets

Read More

These New York Mets Declined the Qualifying Offer

New York Mets Claim Stephen Ridings From Yankees

New York Mets Free Agency Update: Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga

New York Mets have claimed Stephen Ridings off waivers from the Yankees.
News

New York Mets Claim Stephen Ridings From Yankees

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park.
News

New York Mets Free Agency Update: Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom has a "good deal of interest" in re-signing with the Mets.
News

Braves 'Highly Unlikely' to Sign Jacob deGrom Away From New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have reportedly been in contact with the Rays about their available pitching.
News

New York Mets Contact Rays in Search of Pitching Help

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets are showing interest in left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney.
News

New York Mets Showing Interest in Andrew Heaney

By Pat Ragazzo
Three things to watch in New York Mets' free agency.
News

Source: New York Mets Interested in Carlos Rodon

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 9, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) runs to first base after hitting a RBI single in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park.
News

Seattle Mariners Showing Interest in Brandon Nimmo

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt is not focused on his potential free agency.
News

New York Mets Extend Qualifying Offers to These Players

By Pat Ragazzo