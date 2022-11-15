These New York Mets Declined the Qualifying Offer

With the deadline looming on Tuesday for players to make a decision on whether to accept or reject the qualifying offer, several Mets decided to decline it.

In what should come as no surprise, Jacob deGrom, Brandon Nimmo and Chris Bassitt all declined the $19.65 million qualifying offer.

DeGrom and Nimmo are two of the biggest names on the free agent market and they're expected to draw lucrative multi-year contracts. DeGrom also declined his $30.5 million player option, so he was not expected to accept the QO, which was a significantly lesser figure.

As for Bassitt, the righty had already turned down a $19 million mutual option. He is also expected to draw a high value multi-year contract on the open market.

If the Mets lose any of this trio to another team, they will receive a draft pick after the fourth round as compensation. The reason why the Mets' draft compensation is after the fourth round is because their payroll exceeded a specific luxury tax threshold in 2022.

