New York Mets Expected to be Suitor For Rival Ace, Per Insider
This would be quite the swipe for the New York Mets since it would also weaken their NL East rival's starting rotation.
It should come as no surprise that the Mets are looking for rotation help this offseason with Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana all hitting the free agent market.
While it's still possible that one or multiple members of this trio could return, the Mets can afford to shop at the top of the starting pitching market. For that, MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post called the Mets one of the teams that are "probable players" for left-handed ace Max Fried.
"His 139 ERA-plus is eighth best all-time. The Yankees, Red Sox, Jays, Orioles, Mets, Cubs, Giants and his hometown Dodgers are probable players," Heyman wrote.
But Fried won't come cheap. Heyman is predicting that the lefty could draw a long-term contract of six-years worth $166 million.
Fried turns 31-years-old in January, but has been one of the best starting pitchers over the past several seasons.
The southpaw has spent his entire eight-year big-league career with the Atlanta Braves. That being said, Fried is expected to be highly sought after on the free agent market.
If the Mets were to sign Fried, it would be the first time president of baseball operations David Stearns has inked a starter to a long-term deal in his career as a top baseball decision maker.
The Mets currently have Kodai Senga, who was limited to three starts between the regular season and postseason due to multiple injuries in 2024, David Peterson and Tylor Megill in their rotation. They also have been open about their interest in bringing back Manaea.
New York has work to do this winter in filling out their starting rotation and adding a frontline arm like Fried would provide a major boost to this unit.