New York Mets Expressing Concerns Over Carlos Correa's Physical

According to Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Carlos Correa's physical with the Mets has "raised concerns."

The concerns are from Correa's surgically repaired right leg that now has a plate in it. Correa underwent this surgery back in 2014, but has not missed time due to the issue since.

Correa's 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through due to the same concerns over his physical. The Mets then swooped in and signed the superstar to a 12-year, $315 million deal on Wednesday morning.

As Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported, the Mets and Correa's camp are trying to work through the concerns over the physical.

As The Athletic pointed out, it might be difficult for the Mets to back out of the deal since team owner Steve Cohen already acknowledged the agreement to The New York Post.

“We needed one more thing, and this is it," Cohen told The Post earlier in the week.

There is currently no indication that the Mets are looking to back out of the deal. However, this story is worth keeping an eye on, considering Correa's agreement with the Giants fell through due to the same snag.

