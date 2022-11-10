Skip to main content

New York Mets Extend Qualifying Offers to These Players

The Mets extended the qualifying offer to these players.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

LAS VEGAS - It's qualifying offer season.

As Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported, the Mets have extended the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer to Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Brandon Nimmo.

If any of these three players sign elsewhere, their new team will have to forfeit a draft pick to the Mets as compensation.

The one surprise was that the Mets didn't extend the qualifying offer to free agent starting pitcher Taijuan Walker.

Unlike deGrom, Nimmo and Bassitt, Walker can sign with a team without having a compensatory draft pick tied to him.

The Mets are said to be prioritizing Nimmo, who already has a strong market that includes the Seattle Mariners.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

New York has also been in regular contact with deGrom's camp. DeGrom is believed to have interest in staying with the Mets, but he also has interest in signing with the Texas Rangers as well.

As for Bassitt, his market is currently unknown. Bassitt declined his $19 million mutual option to become a free agent.

Read More:

Mets' Jacob deGrom Interested in Texas Rangers

Mets Interested in Michael Conforto Reunion

Mets Make Option Decisions on Carlos Carrasco, John Curtiss

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jacob deGromChris BassittBrandon NimmoTaijuan WalkerNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Extend Qualifying Offers to These Players

New York Mets Make Option Decisions on Carlos Carrasco, John Curtiss

New York Mets Interested in Michael Conforto Reunion

Aug 9, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) is congratulated in the dugout by teammates after coming out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Make Option Decisions on Carlos Carrasco, John Curtiss

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 5, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) advances to third base during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
News

New York Mets Interested in Michael Conforto Reunion

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom stepped up big for the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
News

New York Mets' Free Agent ace Jacob deGrom Interested in Texas Rangers

By Pat Ragazzo
Brandon Nimmo hoping Wild Card series isn't last with New York Mets.
News

Brandon Nimmo Drawing Interest From 'Majority' of Teams

By Pat Ragazzo
Mychal Givens has struggled since getting traded to Mets at deadline.
News

New York Mets Decline Mutual Option for Mychal Givens

By Pat Ragazzo
Three things to watch in New York Mets' free agency.
News

3 Things to Watch in New York Mets' Free Agency

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have hired a new director of pitching development.
News

New York Mets Hire new Director of Pitching Development

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom has a "good deal of interest" in re-signing with the Mets.
News

Jacob deGrom has 'a Good Deal of Interest' in Re-Signing With New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo