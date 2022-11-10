LAS VEGAS - It's qualifying offer season.

As Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported, the Mets have extended the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer to Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Brandon Nimmo.

If any of these three players sign elsewhere, their new team will have to forfeit a draft pick to the Mets as compensation.

The one surprise was that the Mets didn't extend the qualifying offer to free agent starting pitcher Taijuan Walker.

Unlike deGrom, Nimmo and Bassitt, Walker can sign with a team without having a compensatory draft pick tied to him.

The Mets are said to be prioritizing Nimmo, who already has a strong market that includes the Seattle Mariners.

New York has also been in regular contact with deGrom's camp. DeGrom is believed to have interest in staying with the Mets, but he also has interest in signing with the Texas Rangers as well.

As for Bassitt, his market is currently unknown. Bassitt declined his $19 million mutual option to become a free agent.

