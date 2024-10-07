New York Mets' Former Top Prospect Called a Fit For AL Club
With the rise of third baseman Mark Vientos in 2024, the New York Mets may have the flexibility to trade one of their former top prospects in the offseason.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report called third baseman Brett Baty a fit for the Los Angeles Angels, a team in a rebuilding stage after a 63-99 campaign. The Angels still have 12-year veteran Anthony Rendon on the roster, but he has been a major disappointment. He hasn't played in more than 58 games in a season since 2019 when he was with the Washington Nationals, and slashed .218/.307/.267 with no home runs and 14 RBI in 206 at-bats this past season. He is still under contract through 2026, but it's clear that his days as a starter are behind him.
Baty is still just 24-years-old and the 2019 first-round draft pick won't reach arbitration until 2026, so he is under team control for four more years.
Numerous teams, including the Miami Marlins, showed interest in Baty at the trade deadline this year, according to Mike Puma of The New York Post. However, the Mets never got close to dealing Baty, per Puma. If they do opt to trade him, it would make sense to find a partner outside of the NL East.
Baty was the Mets' No. 2 ranked prospect in their farm system back in 2022. The lefty hitter made his Major League debut on August 17, 2022 and has shown promise across several stints in the big-leagues. He also has a career .889 OPS in the minor leagues,
But for the second straight season, Baty was sent down to the minors after struggling offensively. Vientos came up to replace him at the hot corner in late-May, and has seized the opportunity.
The Mets are not giving up on Baty given his ceiling, but he could be a trade candidate in the near future if Vientos sticks at third base in the long-term.