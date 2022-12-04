Skip to main content

New York Mets Free Agency Update: Justin Verlander, Jameson Taillon

New York Mets free agency update: Justin Verlander, Jameson Taillon.

The Mets lost Jacob deGrom over the weekend to the Texas Rangers, who signed their former ace to a five-year, $185 million deal.

Now, they've shifted their focus to another ace in Justin Verlander.

According to SNY insider Andy Martino, Verlander and the Mets have continued to talk over the weekend. Verlander has also done his due diligence on the Mets organization as well.

As Martino went on to note, Verlander is expected to choose his team sooner rather than later. The Mets' biggest competition for Verlander includes the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros.

Per Martino, the Mets are also talking to Carlos Rodon and mid-rotation type starters. They're also surveying the trade market for starting pitching as well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Martino also reported that the Mets made a serious run at Jameson Taillon late last week and were hoping to close a deal. Due to his robust market, Martino believes another team will offer Taillon more money than the Mets, who are focused on Verlander.

Read More:

What Chris Bassitt is Seeking in Free Agency

- Mets, Texas Rangers Could Become Trade Partners

- What Jacob deGrom Leaving Means for Mets

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more

Justin VerlanderJameson TaillonJacob deGromNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Free Agency Update: Justin Verlander, Jameson Taillon

What Chris Bassitt is Seeking in Free Agency

New York Mets, Texas Rangers Could Become Trade Partners

New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt is not focused on his potential free agency.
News

What Chris Bassitt is Seeking in Free Agency

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets and Rangers could become trade partners.
News

New York Mets, Texas Rangers Could Become Trade Partners

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets, who could lose Jacob deGrom in free agency, have reportedly spoken with Justin Verlander and Jameson Taillon.
News

What Jacob deGrom Leaving Means for New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom stepped up big for the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
News

Jacob deGrom Leaves New York Mets for Texas Rangers

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have signed an ex-Marlins and Rays pitcher to a minor league deal.
News

New York Mets Sign ex-Marlins, Rays Pitcher to Minor League Deal

By Pat Ragazzo
Mike Piazza is "praying" the New York Mets re-sign Jacob deGrom.
News

Mike Piazza 'Praying' New York Mets Retain Jacob deGrom

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have reportedly been in contact with the Rays about their available pitching.
News

New York Mets can Make Other Free Agent Signings Before Jacob deGrom

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt is not focused on his potential free agency.
News

New York Mets Hope to Retain Chris Bassitt

By Pat Ragazzo