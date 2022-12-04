New York Mets free agency update: Justin Verlander, Jameson Taillon.

The Mets lost Jacob deGrom over the weekend to the Texas Rangers, who signed their former ace to a five-year, $185 million deal.

Now, they've shifted their focus to another ace in Justin Verlander.

According to SNY insider Andy Martino, Verlander and the Mets have continued to talk over the weekend. Verlander has also done his due diligence on the Mets organization as well.

As Martino went on to note, Verlander is expected to choose his team sooner rather than later. The Mets' biggest competition for Verlander includes the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros.

Per Martino, the Mets are also talking to Carlos Rodon and mid-rotation type starters. They're also surveying the trade market for starting pitching as well.

Martino also reported that the Mets made a serious run at Jameson Taillon late last week and were hoping to close a deal. Due to his robust market, Martino believes another team will offer Taillon more money than the Mets, who are focused on Verlander.

