New York Mets Had Meeting With Top Free Agent Reliever Tanner Scott
Unlike their approach to signing starting pitchers, the New York Mets appear more willing to pursue high-priced free-agent relievers to strengthen their bullpen.
On Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the Mets have met with left-handed reliever Tanner Scott. ESPN’s Jeff Passan recently wrote that Scott is expected to secure “a four-year deal for $15 million or more per year” in free agency.
Scott, 30, began the 2024 season with the Miami Marlins, where he earned 18 saves and posted a 1.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and a 10.4 K/9 rate in 44 appearances. After a trade to the San Diego Padres in late July, he went 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and a 10.6 K/9 rate over 26.1 innings.
Although his save opportunities decreased behind closer Robert Suárez in San Diego, Scott still managed to notch four more saves, bringing his total to a career-high 22. He was also named an All-Star for the first time in his eight-year career, which began with the Baltimore Orioles.
A two-pitch pitcher, Scott primarily relies on a 97 mph fastball and an 88.5 mph slider, though he did incorporate one changeup in 2024. His four-seamer was among the 20 most effective pitches in baseball, registering a +17 run value and holding opponents to a .134 batting average. His slider also produced a 38.8% whiff rate.
This offseason, the Mets have added several low-cost relievers—Dylan Covey, Chris Devenski, Justin Hagenman, Hobie Harris, and Anthony Gose—who will compete for spots in spring training. Any contract with Scott would be an outlier for Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who has not signed a bullpen arm to multiple guaranteed seasons since taking over the role in October 2023, as Sammon pointed out.
Edwin Díaz, Reed Garrett, Dedniel Núñez, Danny Young, and Sean Reid-Foley are among the relievers expected to return to the Mets’ bullpen in 2025. The team also has swingmen like José Butto and Tylor Megill, who can both start, as well as former All-Star closer Clay Holmes, who could revert to a relief role if the Mets’ plans to convert him into a full-time starter do not materialize.
Sammon added that the Mets are looking to add one or two more arms to their bullpen. Other prominent free-agent relievers still available include Kirby Yates, David Robertson, Jeff Hoffman, Kenley Jansen, and Carlos Estévez, though all are right-handed, unlike Scott.