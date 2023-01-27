New York Mets Have Held Extension Talks With Jeff McNeil

The Mets have reportedly held extension talks with second baseman Jeff McNeil.

Locking up their own homegrown talent.

According to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, the Mets have held recent extension talks with second baseman Jeff McNeil and there's optimism that a deal could get done.

McNeil and his agent were at Citi Field during the week, where talks presumably took place with Mets' brass.

McNeil, 30, is coming off a major bounce-back campaign, in which he won the MLB batting title by hitting .326.

In addition to his batting average, McNeil had a 5.7 bWAR, .382 on-base percentage, a .836 OPS and a 140 OPS+ in 148 games. He also played a solid second base and left field defensively for the Mets.

McNeil was recently ranked the No. 2 second baseman in all of baseball by MLB Network for his big season in 2022.

A contract extension would buy out McNeil's final two years of arbitration.

If the Mets do wind up locking up McNeil, first baseman Pete Alonso could be the next player to receive an extension.

