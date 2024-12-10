New York Mets Have Made Former Top Prospect Available Via Trade
DALLAS - The New York Mets are exploring both the free agent and trade markets as they continue to try and improve their club after landing superstar Juan Soto on a record-setting deal.
Regarding the trade market, the Mets have some attractive pieces on the position player side that they could potentially dangle in a deal.
One of these said pieces is former top prospect Brett Baty who is currently available via trade, according to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic.
Baty is currently blocked by rising star Mark Vientos at third base. If Pete Alonso signs with another team in free agency, the Mets could potentially move Vientos to first base and give Baty another shot at the hot corner. But for now, president of baseball operations David Stearns says he views Vientos as the team's third baseman.
Stearns also credited Baty's versatility after the Mets started giving him reps at second base last season.
"Brett did a great job last year of creating some positional versatility for himself,” Stearns told reporters at Winter Meetings in Dallas on Monday. “We feel comfortable with him at second base. I think he has the ability to flex into the outfield if we need him to do that. I think Brett has done a really nice job of giving himself some options in different ways he can impact the team.”
Per The Athletic, the Mets are among the "most aggressive suitors" for Chicago White Sox left-handed starting pitcher Garrett Crochet. The White Sox are seeking position players that are major league-ready hitters, and Baty fits this bill.
Baty, 25, has struggled in 169 career big-league games (.607 OPS), but the 2019 first-round draft pick has high-upside.
While Baty could still factor into the Mets' future plans, he could potentially be dealt if the price is right this offseason. He is reportedly available on the trading block.