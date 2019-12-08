The 2019 Major League Baseball Winter Meetings will take place in San Diego from Dec. 8-12, and New York Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen will have a great deal of work to do as he tries to improve the team heading into 2020.

The most pressing question for the team is who will be their fifth starter heading into next season. Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler signed with the division rival Philadelphia Phillies, and this has left the team with a gaping hole in their starting rotation. Van Wagenen must decide if the team's fifth starter is on their roster, or will they have to sign a free agent in order to round out their starting rotation.

Possible options to the be the Mets fifth starter that are already on their roster are: Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo. Both of these men have experience as starting pitchers, and Van Wagenen could certainly feel comfortable turning to either of these men to shore up their starting pitching situation.

Another question for Van Wagenen, and the rest of the Mets team, is one that will follow them long after the Winter Meetings have come to a close. That question is how much leeway does the team have to take on salary heading into next season? The Mets are currently on pace to have the fifth-highest payroll in 2020 with just the players on their roster at $166 million.

Such a lofty price tag for the 2020 iteration of the New York Mets means the team must trade some of their assets in order to free up the requisite salary cap space to take on an expensive contract. Odds are the Mets, as currently constituted, will look very similar to the team that takes the field on Opening Day 2020. The Mets payroll heading into 2020 will hamstring their ability to makeover the club significantly during the 2019 off season.

The final question that Van Wagenen will face this week in San Diego, at the MLB Winter Meetings, is will he be willing to trade some of the team's assets in order to make a splash and bring a high-profile name to Flushing. In 2018, Van Wagenen's first season with the team, he came out swinging and traded away some of the team's minor league depth in order to acquire both Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano from the Seattle Mariners.

This blockbuster acquisition was a swing and a miss for Van Wagenen. Not only because both Cano and Diaz both had career-worst season's in 2019, but also because the prospects the 'Amazins' included in the trade really came into their own in 2019. Justin Dunn and Jarred Kelenic are both expected to have unbelievably bright futures in Major League Baseball for the Seattle Mariners.

Dunn and Kelenic were the two prospects the Mets included in the Cano-Diaz trade.

It remains to be seen whether or not Van Wagenen is willing to part with top-flight minor league talent, or proven commodities at the Major League level, for the second consecutive off season.

If Van Wagenen does decide to make a flashy trade this off season, both J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith may find themselves shipped out of Flushing as collateral damage. The trade speculation surrounding these two players ran rampant during the 2019 season, and the chatter has only grown louder once the season came to a close.

Regardless of how Van Wagenen decides to proceed this off season, he still has a host of questions to answer before the 2020 New York Mets take the field.